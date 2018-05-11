Aviation Cyber Security Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2023 with Top Applications

Market Highlights

Airlines rely on their computer systems for both ground and flight operations, which makes cyber-attack a serious threat on the safety of an aircraft. One such system lacking proper security is the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS), through which terrorists can gain access to aircraft’s on-board computer system and manipulate steering of the aircraft, in autopilot mode.

The commercial aviation industry is one of the largest industries that deals in the integration of advanced electronics on-board the plane, for enhancing their passenger services. Therefore, the demand for an effective cyber security system to avoid the misuse of the autopilot system and leakage of sensitive customer data or military records, is very high. Moreover, with growing reliance on the electronic technologies in the aviation industry, in order to enhance the passenger experience, has also boosted the demand of aviation cyber security systems.

There were approximately 136 deliveries and 94 backlogs of more electric aircraft (MEA) such as Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Apart from its electronically controlled cockpit, the trend towards in-flight connectivity is apparent in the rapidly growing use of mobile devices such as tablets and smart phones by flight crew and cabin crew, in the 787 aircraft. These systems are potential threats of cyber-attacks and pose serious challenges. Such challenges fuel the demand for the aviation cyber security market.

Key Players

BAE Systems (U.K.),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

IBM (U.S.),

Northrop Grumman (U.S.),

Raytheon (U.S.),

DXC Technology (U.S.),

Airbus (France),

Boeing (U.S.),

Booz Allen Hamilton (U.S.),

Thales Group (France).

This Global Aviation Cyber Security Market is expected to grow at 7.5% the CAGR during the forecast period.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

November, 2017:- Astronautics Corporation of America signed a contract with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), to continue its progress in the Aircraft Systems Information Security/Protection (ASISP) program, on the development and validation of the methodologies for avionics cyber security.

June, 2016:- It was reported that according to SITA, 91% of the global airlines have planned to invest extensively on cyber security programs, over the next three years. This would aid the airlines in safeguarding their sensitive data and enhance the flight operational safety

Competitive Analysis

The major players featuring in the global aviation cyber security market are Cisco Systems, Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). Some of the companies adopt inorganic growth strategies, in order to improve their product offerings and strengthen their market positioning. For example, in August 2014, IBM acquired Lighthouse Security Group, a Rhode Island, U.S.-based cloud services provider. This acquisition would help increase the market share of IBM in the cyber security market, and develop new cyber security software and solutions.

Regional Analysis

North America leads in global aerospace expenditure and technological advancements, and thus generates a very high demand for the aviation cyber security systems. Although, Canada makes some investments in the development of such advanced systems, yet the market is primarily dependent on the US.

This is mainly attributable to the large focus of the country on the airline IT front. The sheer presence of IT companies in the U.S. have fueled the market in this region. Moreover, the growth in the usage of in-flight Wi-Fi and social media, have increased the demand for efficient cyber security solutions and services. Concurrently, the steep rise in cybercrime activities in Latin American countries such as Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Panama, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru, and Colombia resulted in compelling the governments of such countries pass legislations that drive the demand of cyber security services and solutions, in the region.