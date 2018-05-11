Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market Research Report 2018

Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis To 2023 research provides comprehensive information on Global Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market Information by Display Size (5-8 inch, 9-11 inch, >12 inch), Display Type (OLED, LCD, TFT-LCD), Type of Fuel used (Petrol, Diesel, BEV, PHEV, HEV), Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial), and Region. Worldwide Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market is to grow at 20% CAGR during Forecast Period.

Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market Highlights:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The North America market (especially U.S. and Canada), has seen a consistent rise in the number of automobiles plying on the road. Owing to mediocre public transport system, the customers here prefer personal vehicles for carrying out their daily activities. The digital instrument cluster provides greater control and better visibility of all the possible vehicle parameters, due to which it is the ideal riding aide for long distance journeys. The Asia Pacific automotive market has always has a strong global presence due to the big global player – Japan. The Japanese technologically advanced cars are always better off with the support of advanced digital instrument cluster, especially with huge sales in India and China. The Europe market has always had a prevalence of high-end cars, which again are better complimented with high tech digital instrument cluster systems.

Key Companies analyzed are Continental AG (Germany), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Nippon Seiki (Japan), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), IAC Group (Luxembourg) and Panasonic (Japan). Delphi Technologies (U.K.), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy), Denso Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Alpine Electronics, Inc.(Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Luxoft (Switzerland), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), ID4Motion (Netherlands) and Nippon Seiki Company Ltd. (Japan) are among others.

There are several factors that are responsible for the growth of the automotive digital instrument cluster market. Some of them are fatigued drivers getting confused due to the readings shown on the analog systems, the easily readable and comprehensible digital display panel, and the vehicle service personnel prefer these digital panels due to the precise and easy on eye information display aiding the diagnostic and vehicle repair. Economies of scale, with respect to manufacture and maintenance of these digital systems while bulk producing the thousands of cars, also adds to the market growth. The global automotive digital instrument cluster market is expected to grow with a CAGR of approx. 20 % (2017 to 2023).

The automotive market has always been open to exploring newer technologies and incorporating them for bettering the overall riding experience. In the early 20th century, when automotive industry was still in its nascent stage, the supply of automobiles was limited and the demand started increasing. Thus the market was a suppliers market and the consumer had to be content with whatever piece of machine was provided to them to travel from one point to another. Later, as the technical advancement happened in almost every field, the automotive field was sure not the one to be left behind. The automobiles incorporating 99% mechanical moving parts and just 1% electrical components (headlights, blinkers, tail lamp etc.), slowly started changing in terms of the components used. Thus more and more incorporation of not just electrical but electronics as well started taking place. This resulted in enhanced and improved functionality, albeit making the system complex at the same time in terms of its working. To reduce this complexity to an extent, automakers now started making use of mini computers/microprocessors. These were supposed to make the automobile interface more reliable, fast working and independent of the car functioning (stationary or a moving car). However, mini computers, then required a proper and simple, yet efficient display mechanism.

This study provides an overview of the Global Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive digital instrument cluster market by its Display Size, Display type, Type of Fuel used, Vehicle Type and Region.

The report for Global Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Major Table Of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimatio

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continued…

