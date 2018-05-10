Virtual Classroom Market 2017: Company Profiles, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The virtual classroom market is coming up with whole new innovation in experiencing the education and learning system. On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the virtual classroom market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation. Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the virtual classroom market. The implementation of virtual classroom solution by both small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly, especially one into IT sector. The virtual classroom market is gaining demand as organization seek to improve their business growth by shifting from on-premise to cloud based. The initial low cost, saving amount spent on infrastructure, automatic software upgrading and seamless integration is driving the market of cloud based server virtualization market.

Major Key Players:

BrainCert (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Docebo (Italy)

Saba Software (U.S.)

Skyprep (Canada)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Edvance360 (U.S.)

Brainier (U.S.)

Bluevolt (U.S.)

Canvas (U.S.)

The Virtual Classroom Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 12 Billion by 2023, at 10% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis for virtual classroom market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America region is mainly dominating the market because of advanced technological implementation in learning methods and increasing number of students migrating to United States for pursuing higher education. The European region is also gaining growth because of increase demand of online education pursued by students. Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as it is continuously investing into research and development of virtual classroom market and growing adoption of virtual classroom solutions by enterprises in India is driving the market in the region.

Increasing population, and growing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. The region is witnessing high adoption of virtual classroom tools by enterprises. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting virtual classroom software at a large scale owing to increasing competitive advantage, growing IT sector and reduction in travel and human resource cost which is boosting the market in the region. The region is witnessing high growth in virtual classroom market due to growing technological advancement in cloud storage, virtual and mobile technologies.

Intended Audience:

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Educational Institutes

Segments:

Virtual classroom market for segment on the basis of type, service, deployment, application and organization size.

Virtual Classroom Market by Type:

Teleconferencing

World Wide Web

Combination of Teleconferencing And World Wide Web



Virtual Classroom Market by Service:

Managed Service

Professional Service



Virtual Classroom Market by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise



Virtual Classroom Market by Application:

Government

Enterprise/Business Education

Professional Services

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

School & College

Virtual Classroom Market by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Organization

Large Organization

