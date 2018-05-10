Personal Mobility Devices Market to Reach USD $7.55 billion by the End of 2022, CAGR of 7.68%

The latest trending report published by Crystal Market Research titled, Personal Mobility Devices Market approximates that the Personal Mobility Devices market size is estimated to flourish at a significant CAGR in the future, and this is attributed to the escalation in need for this product across the globe along with novel innovations in the market.

In 2012, the global personal mobility devices market was evaluated around USD 3.60 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 7.55 billion by 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.68%.

Personal Mobility Devices Market – Report Overview:

With the introduction of technologically sophisticated personal mobility devices like laser enabled rollators and Segway Personal Transporter by TOPRO, personal mobility devices industry are anticipated to witness growth during the next few years.

Aging is counted as the highest risk factor impacting personal mobility because of old age is anticipated to intensify the susceptibility of an individual towards emerging target illnesses like osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis thus growing the requirement for support through personal mobility devices.

People above the age of 60 years are also more prone to be impacted by motion impairing disorders like Dystonia, spasticity (spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, and multiple sclerosis), and Parkinson’s disease. The advent of encouraging government initiatives like the Older Americans Act and Affordable Care Act the in the United States, the formation of China Rehabilitation Research Center (CRRC) and Disability Tax Credit Certificate in Canada are further anticipated to drive the personal mobility devices market growth over the projected period.

Personal Mobility Devices Market – Regional Outlook:

In 2013, the North American regional market was the major customer of the personal mobility devices market.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast years. The Large existence of unexplored opportunities in the developing markets of China and India and continuously amending medical infrastructure in these industries are some factors reporting for the abovementioned conclusion.

Personal Mobility Devices Market – Top Major Market Players:

Argo Medical, Amigo Mobility International, Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Graham-Field Health Products Incorporated, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Invacare, TOPRO, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Electric Mobility, Sunrise Medical, Pride mobility, Briggs Healthcare, Kaye Products, Nova, Eurovema AB, and Patterson Medical. Companies in this market are implementing sustainability strategies like product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and entering into strategic collaborations, are further anticipated to boost the market growth.

