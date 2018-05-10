Dynamic Glazing Market 2018: Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

The growth of the Dynamic Glazing Market can be attributed to the benefits of glass such as reduction in the cost of energy due to controlled day lighting. This glass changes from transparent to translucent, and blocks the wavelengths of light.

On the Basis of Technology, the Thermochromic Segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Thermochromic Glazing is a type of dynamic glazing technology, which can change visible light transmission with the objective of responding to the change in environment. In this type of dynamic glazing, the occupant has no control over the tint level of the glass.

On the Basis of End Users, Dynamic Glazing Market is being segmented as residential, commercial, transportation and others. Among them, the commercial segment is expected to grow the highest with its increasing applications in marine, aviation, hospitals, and other commercial building applications. These also help in eliminating the need for extensive use of curtains, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Europe is dominating the Dynamic Glazing Market, owing to high popularity of dynamic glass as a building material and huge investment in this region by major key players such as Saint-Gobain SA. North America is also witnessing steady growth due to supportive government policies for energy efficient products and presence of key industry players such as Guardian Industries and Corning Inc. In Asia-Pacific, however, the Dynamic Glazing Market is booming due to increasing demand for energy efficiency, heat & light control, and automated shading, which will generate more revenue, thus helping in the market growth.

The key players of Global Dynamic Glazing Market include Guardian Industries (U.S.), Beautex Industries Pvt. Ltd (India), Corning Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain S.A (France), Research Frontiers, Inc. (U.S.), Pleotint LLC (U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), GPD Group (U.S.), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.(Japan), GlasNovations, Ltd. (U.K.) and others.

