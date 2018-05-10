Application Management Services Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023

Study on Application Management Services Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Application Management Services Market by service (integration, modernization, consulting, database management, support & maintenance), deployment (cloud and on-premise), application (as public sector, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, and BFSI) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Application Management Services over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global application management services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global application management services market covers segments such as service, deployment and application. The service segments include system integration, modernization, consulting, database management, support & maintenance. On the basis of deployment the global application management services market is categorized into cloud and on-premise. Furthermore, on the basis of application the application management services market is segmented as public sector, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, and BFSI.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global application management services market such as, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Accenture plc, Atos S.E., Capgemini Group S.A., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Computer Science Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., IBM Corp., Infosys Ltd., and NTT Data Corp.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global application management services market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of application management services market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the application management services market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the application management services market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_application_management_services_market

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Application Management Services Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunitie

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Application Management Services Market

4. Global Application Management Services Market by Service 2017 – 2023

4.1 System Integration

4.2 Modernization

4.3 Consulting

4.4 Database Management

4.5 Support & Maintenance

5. Global Application Management Services Market by Deployment 2017 – 2023

5.1 Cloud

5.2 On-Premise

6. Global Application Management Services Market by Application 2017 – 2023

6.1 Public sector

6.2 Retail

6.3 IT & telecom

6.4 Healthcare

6.5 BFSI

7. Global Application Management Services Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7. 1 North America

7. 1.1 North America Application Management Services Market by Service

7. 1.2 North America Application Management Services Market by Deployment

7. 1.3 North America Application Management Services Market by Application

7. 1.4 North America Application Management Services Market by Country

7. 2 Europe

7. 2.1 Europe Application Management Services Market by Service

7. 2.2 Europe Application Management Services Market by Deployment

7. 2.3 Europe Application Management Services Market by Application

7. 2.4 Europe Application Management Services Market by Country

7. 3 Asia-Pacific

7. 3.1 Asia-Pacific Application Management Services Market by Service

7. 3.2 Asia-Pacific Application Management Services Market by Deployment

7. 3.3 Asia-Pacific Application Management Services Market by Application

7. 3.4 Asia-Pacific Application Management Services Market by Country

7. 4 RoW

7. 4.1 RoW Application Management Services Market by Service

7. 4.2 RoW Application Management Services Market by Deployment

7. 4.3 RoW Application Management Services Market by Application

7. 4.4 RoW Application Management Services Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

8.2 Accenture plc

8.3 Atos S.E.

8.4 Capgemini Group S.A.

8.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

8.6 Computer Science Corp.

8.7 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

8.8 IBM Corp.

8.9 Infosys Ltd.

8.10 NTT Data Corp.

Click the Below View Full Report: –

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_application_management_services_market