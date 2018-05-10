3D Scanning : Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2023

Study on 3D Scanning Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of 3D Scanning Market by type (structured light 3d scanners), range (short, medium, and long range), product (tripod mounted, fixed CMM based, portable CMM based, desktop), application (quality control, inspection, reverse engineering, virtual simulation) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of 3D Scanning over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global 3D scanning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.00% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023

Segments Covered

The report on global 3D scanning marke covers segments such as, type, range, product, and application. The type segments include laser 3D scanners, structured light 3D scanners. On the basis of range the global 3D scanning market is categorized into short range, medium range, and long range.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global 3D scanning market such as, Startup Ecosystem , Basic Software Inc , 3D Systems Corporation , D Digital Corporation , Trimble Inc. , Nikon Metrology NV , Hexagon Ab , Faro Technologies Inc., opcon Corporation , and Creaform, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global 3D scanning market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of 3D scanning market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the compression therapy market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the 3D scanning market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

