Plastic Container Market Competitive landscape By 2023

Plastic containers are one of the most used and preferred packaging material all over the world and can readily be molded into a variety of products that can be used in a wide range of applications. Plastic packaging refers to numerous products such as plastic bottles & food containers, pouches among others. They are generally made up of plastic resins such as PET, PP, and HDPE among others. The use of plastic ensures the durability of the packaging along with retention of the nutrients and chemical properties of the product.

Urbanization and improved living structure in developing countries are expected to boost the demand for personal care products. Availability of substitutes such as paper, glass, steel, and metal for packaging, fluctuating raw material prices, environmental regulations, energy and transportation costs as well as uncertainty of final products hampers the growth of the market significantly.

Regional Analysis

Plastic container market is highly application driven and such plastics containers are gaining popularity across the end user industries like health care, food & beverages and others which is referred as one of the major driving factors for the market. Furthermore, durability and reduced risk of damaged goods is also augmenting the growth of the market. Currently, North America is dominating the market of plastic container market by region. Food & Beverages industry leads the market in the developed regions like US. It is followed by Europe which focuses on plastic recycling.

Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market due tremendous growth in terms of disposable income, improved lifestyles, urbanization, and inclined audience towards convenience in the countries such as India, and China among others. These economies have proved to be a potential market for packaged food industry as there is rising demand for hygienic food items with durable containers such as pouches, cans, and bags among others.

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of Global Plastic container are- Amcor Limited(Australia), Graham Packaging (U.S.), Anchor Packaging Incorporated(U.S), Plastipak Packaging(U.S), The Plastic Bottles Company(U.K.), Alpack (Ireland), Rahway Steel Drum Company(U.S.), Alpha Packaging Holdings Incorporated (U.K), Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Company KG (Austria), International Packaging (U.S.), and Constar International(U.S.).

