Oleoresins Market Share, Growth, Top Key Players, Global Trend and Industry Analysis Report, 2022

Market Overview:

Oleoresins is used as a vital ingredient in many industries especially in fragrance and flavor, cosmetics, personal care, pharmaceuticals and aromatherapy. Increasing demand for high quality fragrances and flavor is supporting the demand of high quality oleoresins. Bakery & confectionary industry is experiencing a substantial growth over the last few years. Oleoresins are getting acceptance owing to the microbiological advantages. Increasing bakery & confectionery market is also expected to be one of the significant factors for the rising growth of oleoresins. Apart from that, increasing preference of the consumers towards natural ingredients instead of the synthetic ingredients is expected to fuel the sales of oleoresins during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Moreover, oleoresins are getting traction due to its increasing usage as a food additive in flavor & color. Moreover, the paprika oleoresins are used in processed food including sausage, snack food seasonings and many more which in turn accelerates the sales of oleoresins during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Latest Industry Updates:

Nov 2017 Olene developed Gingest using its patented Aqueosome processing technology, which allows for the safe production of ginger oleoresin powder without the use of solvents.

June 2017 Arjuna Natural Extract, maker of essential oils and oleoresins has opened a new sales office in Dallas, making their line of products more readily available stateside

May 2017 Prova launched natural vanilla alternative Provanil –US7 whose vanilla has been enrobed with oleoresin vanilla.

March 2017 Heliae announced two certification on their astaxanthin which is produced from Haematococcus pluvias. The products labeled as TruAzta 10% oleoresins and the newly introduced TruAzta 5% oleoresins products have received vegan and vegetarian certification from Vegan Action and The Vegetarian Society Organizations respectively.

Competitive Analysis:

Market players in Oleoresins market are emphasizing in the merger & acquisition activities in order to upsurge the product portfolio of the company. Also, the manufacturers are also investing in the Oleoresins processing plant to increase the product portfolio.

The strategic sales plan of Oleoresins manufacturers include use of online channels for marketing. For that, key manufacturers are entering into a collaboration with the online channels in order to reach maximum customers and also to upsurge the brand value of the product. Key players are penetrating into the untapped market to increase the overall profitability. Key industrial players create and run awareness campaign to educate consumers and drive them to make a rational choice.

The key players profiled in Oleoresins are Oleoresin Company (India), Silverline Chemicals Ltd (India), Jean Gazignaire SA (France), Qingdao Ruibang Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China), Agnes Herbs (India), Shijiazhuang City Bio Technology co., ltd (China), Adani Pharmachem Private Limited (India), Kancor Ingredients Limited (India), Ozone Naturals (India) and Plant Lipids (India)

Market Segments:

Global Oleoresins market has been divided into product, raw material, application and Region

On the Basis of Product: Black Pepper, Paprika, Capsicum, Turmeric, Tomato, Marigold, Garlic, Onion, Ginger and Others

On the Basis of Raw Material: Leaves, Seeds, Flowers, Roots, Berries and Others

On the Basis of Application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Flavoring & Coloring Agent and Others

On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

The global Oleoresins market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among all the region, Europe region is estimated to account for the major market proportion in the year of 2017. The region is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2022. Germany is accounting for 25% of the market proportion of Europe oleoresins market in 2017. The growth of the oleoresins is expected to be driven by the various factors. Growing preference for natural ingredients over synthetic colors and flavors among consumers are also expected to enhance the sales of oleoresins during the forecast period. Apart from that, oleoresins have been extensively using in the aromatherapy which in turn escalates the demand for oleoresins. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a massive growth in the near future.