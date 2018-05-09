Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics market as valued at US$ 2.41 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 3.95 Bn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2026.

According to the latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026” the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market, was valued at US$ 2.41 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 3.95 Bn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Browse the full report Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/parkinsons-disease-therapeutics-market

Market Insights:

Parkinson’s disease is a type of progressive movement disorder, characterized by muscle rigidity, and tremors. The global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market will grow significantly over the forecast period, majorly due to presence of late stage pipeline drugs such as APL-130277, Accordion Pill, P2B-001, ND0612H etc. and rising incidence of the disease. For the purpose of the study, the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is categorized on the basis of drug class such as dopamine agonists, levodopa/carbidopa, anticholinergic drugs, monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors, catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors and adenosine A2 receptor antagonist. Levodopa coupled with carbidopa remains the standard treatment of Parkinson disease which shows fewer advarese effect in short-term use. Dopamine agonists are widely accepted for treatment of PD used as alone or in combination with levodopa/carbidopa.

At present, North America leads the global PD therapeutics market owning to larger patient pool, advantage of early diagnosis, developed healthcare infrastructure and increase in prevalence of PD. It is predicted that PD therapeutics market in Asia Pacific will demonstrate lucrative growth over the forecast period because of rising prevalence of PD and improving healthcare infrastructure with developing economic condition.

Market Competition Assessment:

It is observed that, companies such as Abbvie, Inc., Biogen, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffman-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Impax Labs, Inc., Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA, Novartis AG, Orion Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB S.A. etc. are key players involved in R&D and manufacturing of PD therapeutics market.

Request For Free Sample http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58321

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2. Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market, by Geography, 2017 (Value %)…

Visit Blog @: http://www.aboveknowledge.com/

Company Profiles

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact:

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com