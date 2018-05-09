Global Blood Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market US$ 4 Billion by 2023

The global blood cancer molecular diagnostics market expected to reach US$ 4 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 30.1% over the forecast period.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is characterized by the production of immature white blood cells, whereas Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), leukemia of the B-cells is the most common form of leukemia in adults. Treatments include chemotherapy, biological agents, and transplant. Lymphomas are a broad group of blood cancers that affect T and B cell lymphocytes. Treatments of lymphomas include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and bone marrow transplantation. Molecular diagnostic tests detect mutations in DNA or RNA that are associated with blood cancers. The Federal Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act (CLIA) regulate clinical molecular tests like all other clinical laboratory tests.

The global blood cancer molecular diagnostics market segmentation is based on technology platform (RT-PCR, DNA microarray, Lab-On-A-Chip (LOAC), next generation sequencing (NGS), multiplex conventional); by application or cancer type (leukemia, lymphoma).

The global blood cancer molecular diagnostics market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global blood cancer molecular diagnostics market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global blood cancer molecular diagnostics market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global blood cancer molecular diagnostics market and profiled in this report include Asuragen, Biological Dynamics, BlueGnome (Illumina), Cancer Genetics, Inc., Cepheid, Inc., Clarient, Inc. (GE Healthcare), Combimatrix Corp., Foundation One, Insight Genetics, Inc., InVivoScribe Technologies, Inc., Ipsogen (Qiagen), Münchner Leukämie Labor, Sequenta, Inc., Signature Genomics, and SkylineDx BV.

