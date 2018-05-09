Find Best Part Time Event Jobs Online from Reliable Temporary Staffing Portal

When you are planning to participate in an exhibition or an event the exhibition host or the promoter plays a key role in the success of your company reaching out the targeted customer. As they are the one who shall come in direct contact with the customers, business partners or other interested in your company products you should be very careful in choosing the best exhibition or event staff that can surely enhance the image of your brand. Though many companies rely on the recruitment agencies to choose exhibition hostess and promoter there are still other options for you to find some exceptional candidates who have years of experience and expertise as hostess or promoters to take care of business in the exhibitions or events. Professionate is one such temporary event staff and event jobs portal where companies can post their job vacancies and also have access to thousands of resumes from candidates to choose one directly by going through their qualification, experience, reviews and ratings by other employers who have hired them for their company.

This portal also offers a wonderful opportunity for those looking for part time event jobs as they no longer have to run behind the promotion or hostess agencies as you can simply upload your resume once and for all onto this portal and have access to number of job offers from different companies and promotion agencies looking for the right candidates to host their events or exhibitions. Whether you are looking for a temporary job like trade show hostess, sales assistant, parking attendants, mystery shopper, receptionist, moderator or what not you can easily find jobs on the portal that meet your interests. Part time event jobs are no doubt quite interesting as you can have access to some wonderful events and meet celebrities because of your job over there. These jobs also don’t really need a degree but it is your experience and skills that talk more to land in these jobs.

By registering with the temporary event job portal, Professionate you can save lot of time as you just need to upload your resume once and forget about running behind recruitment agencies and being part of their data bases. Moreover, signing up with the portal is free of cost and you can be noticed by reputed companies who can hire you directly and offer great salaries compared to agencies and the ratings and reviews about your performance surely helps in securing better jobs in the future too.

Professionate is fastest growing marketplace to connect event staff with hostess agencies & companies around the world. Here, you can get experienced promo staff, part time promoters, promo girls and many more models for your events. We are also one of the event recruitment agency in and around UAE, providing event jobs in various fields such as hostess jobs, promotion girl jobs, part time event jobs, Dubai modeling jobs, event staff jobs. For more details visit us at http://www.professionate.com/blog/event-management-companies/

Address:

USA

+49 16094667244