Automotive Coil Spring Global Market Aggrandizes Phenomenally By 2023 with A Whooping CAGR; Asserts MRFR :

Pune, India, May, 2018, /MRFR Press Release/- Automotive Coil Spring market will continue to develop globally, the vendor landscape of the Automotive Coil Springs market is characterized by the presence of large and small players focused mainly on innovation.

Kilen Springs (U.K.), GKN (U.K.), Sogefi Group (Italy), NHK Nasco (U.S.), Mubea (Germany), Betts Spring (U.S.), MSSC (U.S.), Hyperco (U.S.), Neapco (U.S.), Alco (U.S.), Draco Spring (U.S.), UNI AUTO PARTS (Taiwan) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global automotive coil spring market.

Market Highlights

Spring technology is used frequently in all vehicles. Anytime a car has a great suspension it usually is using automotive coil springs. If a car doesn’t have automotive coil springs it will not survive the wear and tear of the road. The main automotive coil spring that is well known and branded is called the compression spring. The compression spring allows for pressure on both ends of the spring to push in. Once pushed in the compression protects the automotive vehicle.

An automotive coil spring is a form of spring that is commonly used for suspension purposes in wheeled vehicles. Coil springs were called a carriage spring, and sometimes it was referred to as a helical spring. A coil spring is that device which is used for storing the mechanical energy. Coil springs absorbs shocks and release after some time .Coil spring maintains the force between two contacting surfaces and make sufficient gap between them. Coil springs can be used as torsion springs and they are formed by winding a wire on the periphery of cylinder. As per the study conducted by Market Research Future, the global market for automotive coil spring is likely to grow at the CAGR of around 6.5%.

Industry News : –

In January, 2018 – Kilen’s market-leading range of coil springs is now available from Loverock Motor Parts Ltd, who have been serving customers in Dudley and the Black Country for over 80 years.

In December, 2017 – Kilen Springs are now supplying their latest range of coil springs to All Vehicle Parts’ new branch in Oakham, meaning even more customers will now benefit from the most up-to-date coil spring part numbers and vehicle applications.

In August, 2016 – Mubea innovation in the focus of the ERDF funding has developed specialised stainless steel for spring loaded- fasteners and for connecting spring elements.

In May, 2016 – United Springs invest around 1 Euro Million in new equipment. The major investment, a Bihler GRM NC recently acquired, will extend the capabilities of the Hengelo plant.

The scope of global automotive coil spring market is segmented into two major segments which are explained below:

By Type

Helical Coil Spring

Progressively Wound Spring

By Application

Two Wheeler

Four Wheeler

Heavy Vehicles

