The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne Represents Clients in Military Divorces

The law firm has extensive experience providing legal representation to active duty, retired military personnel, and civilians in all matters concerning divorce, from child custody to division of assets.

The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne knows the intricacies of military divorce. The law firm adds civilian family court rules in divorce differ from the rules in military proceedings.

According to the law office, “It is always important for any active duty service member or a spouse of a service member or military retiree, to have the benefit of legal representation because of all the ways that the military rules and benefits interact with Colorado’s divorce and child custody laws.”

Resolve Family Disputes with Efficiency

The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) and the Uniformed Services Former Spouse Protection Act (USFSP) pertain to divorce among military personnel. The proceedings in civilian courts follow the same procedures for military divorce. The intricacies, however, make it complex.

A military divorce entails very specific procedures on matters like transfers, deployment, and even time spent away from home. The law firm offers a wide range of legal help for military divorces that concern such issues, including post-decree matters and modifications. It can serve the branches of the military, including:

• Air Force

• Army

• Navy

• Marines

• Reserves and National Guard

• Retired and Disabled Former Military Service Members

• Spouses of Active Duty, Retired, and Disabled Military Service Members

The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne’s experience on the unique demands of military divorces benefits the parties it represents, protecting its clients’ rights throughout the proceedings.

Reliable Legal Advice

The law firm understands how child custody, spousal support, assets, and other benefits can affect divorce proceedings. Clients can rely on the law firm to protect their rights in the following cases:

• Contested vs. Uncontested divorce

• Spousal maintenance

• Child custody

• Division of the assets

• Retirement

The effects of combat can add to the complexity of a military divorce, with emotional and behavioral problems bearing impact on hearings and negotiations. With the Colorado-based law firm’s experience, personal care and attention, clients can find a satisfactory resolution to their case.

