Multi Camera System Market Research Report 2018

Electric two-wheelers Market Research Report 2018 expands Global Electric two-wheelers Market by Battery type (Sealed lead Acid, Li-ion, Ni-MH), By Product (Retro, Standing/ self-Balancing, Folding), By Technology (Plug-in based, Battery-based), By Type (Electric Motorcycle, Electric Bicycle, Electric Scooter) and By Region. The global market for global Electric two-wheelers market is expected to witness significant growth between 2018 and 2023.

Electric two-wheelers Market Companies Reviewed Are: Accell Group (Netherlands), Vmoto Limited (Australia), NYCeWheels (U.S.), Derby Cycle AG (Germany), Easy Motion USA (California), Moustache Bikes (France), Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co (China), myStromer AG (Switzerland), Karbon Kinetics Limited (U.K.) and Pedego Electric Bikes (California)

Electric two-wheelers Global Market Highlights:

The global electric two-wheeler market is majorly driven by the increase in the prices of fuel. The prices of crude oil are increasing very rapidly, with the availability of the crude oil decreasing day by day. Due to these factors, the mindset of the population is shifting their preference towards electric two-wheelers. Also, the developing nations such as China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia, among others are becoming manufacturing hubs for global automotive players.

As the global auto-manufacturers continue to expand into growing and emerging markets, the demand for electric two-wheelers such as an electric motorcycle, electric bicycle and electric scooter will also rise. The surge in demand for electric two-wheelers worldwide with the increase in the environmental awareness and the various government initiatives undertaken for promoting the electric vehicle adoption drive the growth of the electric two-wheeler market.

Based on Battery type, the global electric two-wheeler market has been segmented as sealed lead acid, Li-ion and Ni-MH. Amongst these, the sealed lead acid segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast period. Sealed lead acid batteries which are being used in electric vehicles are low maintenance and rechargeable. These batteries are used because of their high power density and ease of use. The batteries are available in all shapes, voltages, amperages and sizes. Valve regulated lead acid batteries are considered sealed as they do not allow for the addition or loss of liquid.

Based on product, the market has been segmented as Retro, Standing/ self-Balancing and Folding. Amongst these, standing/ self-balancing segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. A self-balancing electric two-wheeler is a type of unicycle that is an electric vehicle that uses sensors, gyroscopes, and accelerometers in conjunction with an electric motor to assist a rider with balancing on a single wheeled vehicle. Self-balancing electric vehicles use different types of the gyroscope and various types of sensor to maintain their balance. These electric bikes are well suited for people who are more concerned about safety and people with certain disability.

Geographically, the global Electric two-wheeler market has been divided into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global electric two-wheeler market. The presence of China, Japan and South Korea, is one of the major factors driving the electric motorcycle and scooter market. China is the largest market for an electric two-wheeler. Since 2015, the sales have grown massively in China. However, it has created ample scope for the automakers to cover the region. Moreover, the major automakers have decided to initiate the electric vehicle production in India as well. This decision has been quite a profitable as the government has also taken various steps to make more investment in these countries.

This study provides an overview of the global electric two-wheeler market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global electric two-wheeler market by Battery type, Product, Technology, Type and regions.

