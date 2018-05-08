Hallmark Surgical Provides A Range of Disposable Suctions

Hallmark Surgical’s comprehensive disposable suction ranges help medical professionals optimise surgical operations.

[AUSTRALIA, 8/5/2018] – Hallmark Surgical provides solutions catering to various facets of the medical profession. The company supplies a wide variety of disposable suction devices applicable to numerous medical tasks.

High Quality Solutions For Smooth Operations

Hallmark Surgical’s disposable suction devices are suitable for various surgical operations. Some examples include foreign body suctions, intracardiac suction devices, dandy cannulae, Frazier suction, laser suctions, and aspiration needles. Their products are manufactured and designed to meet the demands and standards of the medical profession and patient care.

Sample Product Descriptions

One of Hallmark Surgical’s most popular suction variants is its SOLO™ Frazier suction. The benefits include a rigid stainless-steel lumen which doubles as a probe, a deburred machined tip, an ergonomic handle with a non-blocking design, and precise suction control.

Hallmark Surgical also supplies a range of aspiration needles. The needle has a 32 cm x 3 mm long OD lumen and a sharp bevelled tip to ensure safe, controlled penetration when extracting fluids from organs and cysts.

A range of tapered Fukushima Teardrop Suctions is available from Hallmark Surgical. They are available in various sizes, including 6 FG x 13 cm, 8 FG x 13 cm, 10 FG x 13 cm, and 12 FG x 13 cm. The range features teardrop suction control ports and tapered cannulae with atraumatic tips. They are latex free, single-use, and come with cleaning stylets.

Hallmark Surgical Values

Hallmark Surgical prioritises these values above all.

● Service and Expertise

● Strong Relationships

● Client Responsiveness

● Trusted Advisors

● Environmental Policy

● Fresh Thinking

Hallmark Surgical is committed to providing quality customer care. Their highly experienced team aims to build strong relationships with its clients by meeting their specific needs.

About Hallmark Surgical

Hallmark Surgical supplies a wide range of medical and surgical devices tailored to the specific requirements of various surgical operations. They focus on five key areas ‒ colorectal surgery, women’s health, electrosurgical, protective footwear, and surgical furniture and accessories. Hallmark Surgical aims to optimise results by providing the medical industry with innovative solutions.

