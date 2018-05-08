Evidence-Based Treatments for Age Spot Removal

Are you bothered by age spots and deeply pigmented areas on the face, hands and body? Want to get rid of these unattractive and embarrassing spots from the body. If you nodded in yes in any of these questions, you won’t regret ever visiting White Rock Laser Clinic!

White Rock Laser Clinic is a prominent name in providing laser treatments (laser hair removal, acne scar treatment, age spots removal, spider and varicose veins removal and mole and wart removal) for making you fall in love with yourself again.

We use non-surgical treatments for anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, removing acne, scars and dark spots skin pigmentation problems along with achieving smooth and even toned skin. Our advanced technologies enable us to safely, easily and effectively treat age spots and brown spots.During these treatments, light energy is permitted to the targeted area. The energy is then absorbed by the age spots causing the pigment to disappear.Our treatments prevent the re occurrence of persistent skin problems and achieve healthier looking skin.

At White Rock Laser Clinic, we provide broad range of skin care solutions and treatments.Our professional and expert dermatologists help you to achieve your aesthetic goals to restore your youthful glow.

If you are affected by age spots or other skin pigmentation issues, Contact White Rock Laser Clinic for beauty & many skin rejuvenation solutions.