Core Plumbing Offers Clients Care And Maintenance Tips For Garbage Disposal Units

Core Plumbing has posted an informative article on best practice care and maintenance of garbage disposals in its blog. The article features a list of do’s and don’ts for handling a garbage disposal unit all aimed at improving the functional application and lengthening the life of the device.

In an article titled “Proper Use and Maintenance of Garbage Disposals,” Core Plumbing has shared important tips for maintaining a garbage disposal unit in excellent condition. The company uploaded the article recently in the blog section on its website. The post is split into three main sections: “Proper Use,” “Improper Use,” and “Maintenance.” In the “Proper Use” section, the blog lists several do’s for using and operating a garbage disposal unit. Firstly, users are advised to always run lots of water in the garbage disposal while it’s in use. Incidentally, a huge amount of water is needed to clear food waste and any other debris from the garbage disposal. Secondly, users are instructed to use a little ice inside the garbage disposal to cleanse the shredder. And lastly, it’s always advisable to clean the garbage disposal unit with a commercial disposal cleaner or degreaser from time to time to cleanse out excess fats, oils, and greases, which may cause clogging and bad odors.

The first tip in the “Improper Use” section is to never use a garbage disposal to eliminate or get rid of fats and grease from the house. Users should also avoid pouring very rough or tough debris, which cannot be shredded, into the garbage disposal unit to avoid clogging it. And last but not least, do not use hot water in the garbage disposal when shredding waste. Only use cold water doer shredding but run hot water through the device when cleaning it. To ensure proper maintenance, contact a professional plumber for routine inspection and maintenance of your garbage disposal unit and your drainage system on a yearly basis. Further company information can be found at https://plus.google.com/+CorePlumbingSanDiego

About Us

Core Plumbing is a licensed plumbing firm operating in San Diego, California. The company is quite popular in its service regions and it has already bagged many industry awards, including the 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA), in its home state. Core Plumbing is a father and son plumbing establishment dedicated to superior craftsmanship, distinguished service delivery, and care for all its customers. Reviews of the plumbing company are available at https://www.google.com/maps/place/12973+Pipilo+Ct,+San+Diego,+CA+92129/@32.9531514,-117.1274461,17z/data=!4m13!1m7!3m6!1s0x80dbf9caa3d9bfeb:0x6b8ca6ee7886e817!2s12973+Pipilo+Ct,+San+Diego,+CA+92129!3b1!8m2!3d32.9531514!4d-117.1252574!3m4!1s0x80dbf9caa3d9bfeb:0x6b8ca6ee7886e817!8m2!3d32.9531514!4d-117.1252574

Contact:

Grant Schoenberger

Company: Core Plumbing

Phone: (858) 538-6025

Fax: (858) 465-7026

Address: 9921 Carmel Mountain Rd #600, San Diego, CA 92129

Email: office@coreplumbingsd.com

Website: http://www.coreplumbingsd.com/