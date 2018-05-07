Optoelectronics Market: Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2022

Global Optoelectronics Market Research Report – by component (LED, Laser diode, infrared component), a light source (ultraviolet, infrared, visible), industry (healthcare, automotive, telecommunication, consumer electronics) region – Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis

Optoelectronics is a discipline that refers to the study, design, and manufacture of hardware devices which convert electrical signals into photon signals and vice versa. The light often includes invisible forms of radiation such as gamma rays, X-rays, ultraviolet and infrared, in addition to the visible light. In general, optoelectronic devices are electrical-to-optical or optical-to-electrical transducers or instruments that use light-based components in their operation. Optoelectronics is at a crossroad of optical-communication, optical-storage, and optical imaging industries. The cost of transmission is expected to reduce as the reach of internet and data centers expands.

The increased use of infrared components in consumer electronics like cameras, thermal imaging systems, in automobile positioning sensors and many others are primarily driving the market for global optoelectronics. Also, the technological advancements in the area of LEDs are fuelling the market growth. However, high raw material cost and rapidly surfacing substitutes can threaten the market and hinder the growth.

In March 2018, Samsung Electronics, a global leader in digital component solutions has achieved the highest light efficacies for its fillet-enhanced chip-scale package LED line up – LM101B, LH181B, and LH231B. The LEDs are based on Samsung’s CSP technology which is capable of building titanium oxide walls on the surface of the chip resulting direct light output. With chip’s small form factor and reduced cross-talk, these devices can be deployed in spotlighting applications. The CSP LED differs from a normal LED in size, cost and emitting power. Samsung also made the LM101B series LEDs to mount on to other mid-power CSP LEDs easily, by modifying the electrode pad.

Segmentation

The global optoelectronics market is segmented on the basis of the component, light source, industry, and region. On the basis of the component, the segment is further classified into LED, laser diodes, infrared components, optocouplers, image sensors, photovoltaic cells and many others. On the basis of the light source, the segment is further classified into ultraviolet, infrared, X-rays, and visible light. On the basis of industry, the segment is further classified into healthcare, automotive, telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense and many others. On the basis of region, the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Global optoelectronics components market is estimated to reach USD 75 billion at CAGR 12% through the forecast period 2023

Regional Analysis

The global optoelectronics market is observed for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Asia Pacific region holds the major market share in global optoelectronics market and is expected to continue through the forecast period. The presence of major companies in the region and increased use of components in consumer electronics are driving the market in the region. The demand for optoelectronics in major regions like Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are fuelling the market growth. North America holds a significant position in the global optoelectronics market. The low power consumption of optoelectronics and their durability are driving many organizations to deploy optoelectronics which is driving the market in this region. The key players are undergoing through various merger and acquisition and research activities to develop cost-effective product portfolio.

Some of the key players in the global optoelectronics market are Cree, Inc. (U.S.), Osram Licht AG (Germany), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.).

Some of the key innovators in the global optoelectronics market are Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Rohm Co., Ltd. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Finisar Corporation (U.S.), Avago Technologies, Ltd. (U.S.), Dialight Corp.(U.K), Merck KGaA (Germany), OSI Optoelectronics (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (the Netherlands), Analog Devices (U.S.), Taiwan Semiconductors (Taiwan), Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. (U.S.) and many others.

Intended Audience

• Technology investors

• OEM

• Optoelectronics equipment manufacturers

• Research Organizations

• Integrators

• Telecommunication providers

•

