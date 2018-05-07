Multi-channel Remote ECG Monitors Market to Partake Significant Development During 2017 – 2027

Increasing rate of heart disease is a worldwide problem which resulted in an increase in mortality rate of human and also some physicals dysfunction. Researcher consistently focusing on innovative healthcare devices such as multi-channel remote ECG monitor which has a user-friendly interface. The multi-channel Remote ECG monitors assist the patient to monitor electrical activity of the heart and inform about any abnormality recognized so that there is no delay in the treatment process. The main purpose of multi-channel remote ECG monitor is to detect the electrical impulses and show it on the screen of the monitoring device, accuracy, and quicker responses are the major aspects of multi-channel remote ECG Monitors. Overall ECG monitor devices market created major economic impact, the Multi-channel remote ECG Monitor is recently launched with the 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) FDA. This device is an exciting milestone and the first step in transforming patient care via wireless multi-channel remote ECG monitoring, multi-channel remote ECG monitors can enhance the patient care and improve output by giving constant information to healthcare professionals and patients.

Multi-channel remote ECG monitors for monitoring of human cardiac conditions will thrive the market in future. The rate of cardiac death is increasing day by day in young people as well as older people. The chances of risk associated with cardiac arrest may be reduced by introducing Multi-channel remote ECG monitors due to less time-consuming process, the wireless ability of the device and remote functionality of the device. Traditional ECG monitors are heavy with wires and nodes that are connected to the patients and required long stay in hospitals. The non-remote functionality of the traditional ECG devices is the obstacle for the modern cardiac monitoring. The advanced multi-channel remote ECG monitors will be halted the use of Holter monitors the market and will also capture the market in the forecast period. Multi-channel remote ECG monitors are reliable, remote, wireless in nature and perhaps better to early detection of atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmias are important to determine proper medical treatment, as these conditions are often silent and intermittent. According to American Heart Association statistical report on heart disease and stroke statistics, about 17.3 million deaths each year in the United States, and this number is expected to rise about 23.6 million by 2030. The multi-channel remote ECG monitors are specifically designed to accommodate busy clinics and healthcare professionals with their daily tasks. The multichannel remote ECG monitor is feasible for emerging as well as developed countries.

Multi-channel Remote ECG Monitors Market: Drivers and Restraint

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and it is estimated that in the United States about 2.7million and 6.1 million people suffer from Atrial Fibrillation, and this number will rise with the increase in geriatric population. The atrial fibrillation costs about $6 billion per year in the United States. The rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancement in ECG monitoring device and growing awareness, the rise in lifestyle diseases is expected to boost the market revenue for multi-channel remote ECG monitors market. Strengthening the health of population globally, use of information technologies in medicine and manufacturing of medical devices are anticipated to fuel the growth of the multi-channel remote ECG monitors market. The major challenge associated with the multi-channel remote ECG monitors market are reimbursement scenario, alternative ECG monitors available and others are projected to hinder the growth of the multi-channel remote ECG monitors market.

Multi-channel Remote ECG Monitors Market: Overview

Companies are focusing on collaboration, acquisition, and merger by various manufacturers to expand their technology to gain insight in the diagnosis and monitoring the cardiac patient and rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, government funding to initiate research and development in ECG monitoring devices market are attributed towards the growth of multichannel remote ECG monitor.

Multi-channel Remote ECG Monitors Market: Region-wise Outlook

Region wise, the global Multi-channel Remote ECG Monitors is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for the major share as high incidence of arrhythmias among Americans and advanced remote ECG monitor products. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to rising incidence of heart disease and availability of prescription and OTC heart monitoring options with low prices that are favored among patients in developing countries

Multi-channel Remote ECG Monitors Market: Key Market Participants

The key players in the Multi-channel Remote ECG Monitors Market are Peerbridge Health. Company’s multi-channel remote ECG monitor has recently approved FDA clearance for its marketing phase. The company is involved in R&D to exploit maximum revenue potential in the global Multi-channel Remote ECG Monitors Market.