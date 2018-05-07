Humanoid Robot Market – Forecast, Demand, Outlook and Market Research Report

Study on Humanoid Robot Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Humanoid Robot Market by motion type (biped, wheel drive), application (research, space exploration, search, rescue, public relations, education, entertainment, personal assistance, caregiving) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Humanoid Robot over the period of 2018 to 2024. According to report the global humanoid robot market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 51.7% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Market Insights

Increase in use of humanoid robots in education and research purpose and technological advancement in robotics are the major factors that drive the growth of global humanoid market. Additionally, providing assistance to robots in retail stores will drive the humanoid market over the forecast period. As a result, the use of these robots as a guide helps the customer to focus on their important tasks for instance, gathering data such as contact details, email addresses that helps the stores in helping their customers efficiently. However, high cost of humanoid robots may restrain the growth of the humanoid market. Moreover, capabilities of the robots to identify the customers and identify the approval based on purchase history are likely to provide opportunities for the growth of humanoid robots over the upcoming years.

Segments Covered

The report on global humanoid robot market covers segments such as motion type, and application. On the basis of motion type the global humanoid robot market is categorized into biped and wheel drive. Furthermore, on the basis of application the humanoid robot market is segmented as research & space exploration, search and rescue, public relations, education and entertainment, personal assistance and caregiving and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global humanoid robot market such as, UBTECH ROBOTICS, ROBOTIS, Honda Motor, Hajime Research Institute, KAWADA ROBOTICS, Hanson Robotics, SoftBank, Engineered Arts, DST Robot Co, and PAL Robotics.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global humanoid robot market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of humanoid robot market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the humanoid robot market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

