Global Envelope Tracking Chips Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects by 2026

Envelope tracking is one of the power management technology utilized in RF based device that increases energy efficiency, reduces heat dissipation, minimizes power consumption and also boosts the battery life. Envelope tracking is a fast power supply technique as it helps to improve the energy efficiency of RF (radio frequency) power amplifier devices. In this method, the power supply input is constantly changing with respect to the envelope of the input power. Envelope tracking is the one of the most appropriate technique that is used to improve the efficiency of wireless power amplifiers. The Wi-Fi RF power amplifiers usually achieve less energy efficiency. The current consumption can be reduced by almost 75% with the application of high bandwidth envelope tracking solutions. For battery life and thermal efficiency in consumer electronics products such as smart phones or tablets, co-design is even more important and envelope tracking is the appropriate technique to design such products.

Rising insistence for consumer electronics products, current technological developments in envelope tracking chips, magnificent investments in power management technologies as well as increase adaption of advance technologies in the field of telecommunication sector are some of the major factors driving the growth of global envelope tracking chips market. While designing the ET module the architecture is very complex and usually high bandwidth is required compared to the conventional RF channel. One of the major drawback of envelope tracking is that its efficiency quickly increases at higher data rates. These are some of the factors hampering the growth of envelope tracking chips market. In recent times, the major companies are developing envelope tracking power supply chips. Such chips will help to reduce the power consumption in 4G LTE multi-mode and 3G, multi-band RF power amplifiers that used in smartphones and tablets. Various steps are being taken by many companies to enhance their R & D activities in order to introduce new innovations in this field in order to gain competitive advantage over its peer.

Globally, the envelope tracking chips market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, industry vertical and region. On the basis of technology, the envelope tracking chips market is segmented into satellite communication, wireless communications and cellular communications. Wireless communications is further bifurcated into Zigbee, Bluetooth and other wireless communication mediums. Cellular communications is further segmented into 3G/ WCDMA, 4G/ LTE and other cellular communications. On the basis of industry vertical, the global envelope tracking chips market is segmented into telecommunications, healthcare, consumer electronics, defense, automotive and others. On the basis of application, the envelope tracking chips market is segmented into smart phones, tablets, IoT Devices (M2M), wearable devices, GPS tracking devices, base stations, tactical radios, connected home devices as well as other applications. Smart phones segment will hold the major envelope tracking chips market share due to the emergence of new technologies including 5G. Such chips are also used in feature phones as well as wireless network enabled surveillance system (WNESS).

Geographically, the global envelope tracking chips market can be bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the envelope tracking chips market.

Some of the key players operating in the global envelope tracking chips market are Qualcomm, Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., TriQuint Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., R2 Semiconductor, Analog Devices, Inc., Maxim Integrated, Linear Technology Corporation, Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Qorvo and Efficient Power Conversion Corporation among others. These prominent players present in envelope tracking chips market are continuously engaged in evolving technologies that would help to develop efficient and reliable envelope tracking chips.

