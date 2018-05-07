Auction Direct USA Offers NIADA-Certified Pre-Owned Cars

Many buyers worry about buying used cars. With Auction Direct USA, they can rest assured that the pre-owned vehicle they buy is in good condition.

[RALEIGH, 05/07/2018] – It can be a struggle for some buyers to find second-hand cars that remain in good condition. Auction Direct USA makes it easier by offering pre-owned autos that are still good to go.

The company has a wide selection of pre-owned cars, trucks, SUVs or crossovers certified by the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA). These vehicles range from all types of brands and models.

NIADA-Certified at an Affordable Price

Auction Direct USA offers used cars to buyers at a price that they can afford. The company has a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, from Toyota, Honda, and Nissan to the country’s best-selling Ford-150, Ford, and Chevrolet.

As a member of NIADA, the company certifies that all its vehicles have the same protection that buyers receive from a manufacturer’s certification program.

“When you find the used car you’re looking for at Auction Direct USA, you’ll notice the NIADA Certified Pre-Owned seal on the vehicle. That means you’re assured that the vehicle has undergone a rigorous 125-point inspection, comparable to a manufacturer’s inspection,” Auction Direct USA says.

Comfortable Buying Experience

Auction Direct USA assures a hassle-free buying experience. Buyers can expect no-pressure and back-and-forth negotiations found in traditional car dealerships. A buyer can experience the following:

• Flexible, fully customized warranty options

• Special financing offers for qualified customers

• Free vehicle maintenance

• CarFax certified accident-free

• Free state inspection

• 100-day/1,000-mile return option

125-Point Used Vehicle Inspection Certification

Buyers may appreciate the rigorous inspection before vehicles can obtain a NIADA-certified sticker. The inspection assures the following:

• 125-point pre-owned vehicle inspection certification includes: engine, transmission, air conditioning and heating, brakes, suspension, belts and hoses, major electronics

• Lost key/lockout services

• Nationwide coverage

• Towing/roadside assistance

• Worry-free six-month/6,000-mile limited warranty

• CarFax certified vehicle history report

• Rental car reimbursement

About Auction Direct USA

Auction Direct USA offers a customer-centric used car superstores aimed to provide the best car buying experience. Its unique approach assures customers of the lowest price for pre-owned vehicles in good condition.

With transparent and best-in-market pricing, customers can enjoy an open, friendly, and commission-free environment in Auction Direct USA. Learn more about the company at https://www.auctiondirectusa.com/.