Funky Lenses Will Have Prescription Lenses Available For Halloween

Well-known contact lens supplier, Funky Lenses, plans to have prescription contact lenses available for Halloween. In the fun contact lens business, Halloween is the biggest day of the year with all sorts of people buying frightening contact lenses with which to scare friends and family. However, until this year the company has only supplied non-prescription lenses, also known as plano lenses, which have no vision correction capabilities.

Now new for 2018, Halloween contact lenses will be made available in prescription strength, enabling many people who have never been able to wear these fun lenses, because they need vision correction, to be able to use them for the first time. The Funky Lenses prescription range of lenses will be launched in June this year, in plenty of time for the October 31st celebration. That should make everybody’s Halloween party go with a bang!

All of the contact lenses offered by Funky lenses are made by a reputable manufacturer in the UK. You need to take care of your eyesight, so it is not worthwhile buying very cheap contact lenses online if you don’t know where they have come from. Certainly, you will see some very cheap lenses which look like a great bargain if you start searching on Google, but many of these are made in the Far East and could damage your cornea if they have not been manufactured to a high standard. This is why Funky Lenses will only ever supply top grade contact lenses from manufacturers whom it has vetted and trusts implicitly: it is just too much of a risk to put things into your eyes if you don’t know that the source is reliable.

Customers who wish to purchase these lenses should first visit their optician or optometrist who will check that they are suitable to use them. The optometrist will also be able to provide them with a prescription if they wish to use the prescription versions of the Halloween contact lenses, which can then be relayed to Funky Lenses who will be able to supply the correct lenses for that particular customer. It cannot be stressed enough that safety in the use of contact lenses is paramount.

There are certain “do’s” and “don’ts” in the use of contact lenses. One thing that should never be done under any circumstances is to lend your contact lenses to a friend. No matter how well you clean them, when you use contact lenses they will always contain a small number of bacteria from your eyes which could be perfectly harmless to you but which could affect your friend’s eyesight, or of course your own if you borrow them.

These Halloween contact lenses come in a variety of lifespans. Some are for one use only, in which case they must be thrown away after a single wearing, and the recommended time for wearing them is just 5 – 6 hours. Others may have a 30 day limit or 90 day limit. In each case it is important to dispose of the contact lenses after the recommended wear period.

Always wash and dry your hands thoroughly before handling contact lenses and inserting them into your eyes. The lenses should be soaked in a contact lens solution for two hours before wearing them and you should only apply eye make-up after inserting them, never beforehand. Stop using the contact lenses immediately if your eyes become itchy or red or sore. In order to adjust your eyes to them, it is recommended that you build up the time you wear them in two hour intervals. In other words, on the first day wear them for two hours, the following day four hours, and build up to eight hours for Halloween night. You should never wear them for more than eight hours in any event, but of course if they are daily lenses they can only be worn once, and then for no longer than 5 – 6 hours.

Provided you follow sensible precautions and rules, these Halloween contact lenses can really make your party go with a swing. Choose from a great selection of scary Halloween contact lenses, and have fun!