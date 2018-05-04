Embedded System Market In Electric Vehicle Global Research Report 2018

Embedded System Market In Electric Vehicle 2018 latest research data provides the Global Embedded System Market In Electric Vehicle Is Predicted to grow at rapid pace by 2023. For this report Embedded System Market In Electric Vehicle Segments analyzed by components (Sensors, MCU, Transceivers, and Memory Devices), Application (infotainment & Telematics, Body Electronics, and Safety & Security), and by Regions with Global Forecast to 2023.

Embedded System Market In Electric Vehicle Highlights:

The global embedded System for electric vehicle market has witnessed significant growth in recent past. Rapidly rising popularity of electric vehicles among consumers has significantly contributed growth of the embedded system for Electric Vehicle market. Increasing awareness among individuals regarding the depleting state of the environment, combined with the substantial advantages of electric vehicles over traditional fuel based vehicles, is expected to further fuel the demand for electric vehicles. This leads to increasing demand for embedded system for electric vehicles.

Embedded System Market In Electric Vehicle Key Companies Analyzed in This Report:

Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Panasonic (Japan), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and DENSO (Japan).

Scope of the Report:

Over the past decade, it had been observed that the price of crude oil barrels is increasing very rapidly, while its availability is decreasing. Due to these factors, a large pool of population is shifting their preference towards electric vehicles. In the last 3 to 4 years, the demand for electric vehicles in the United States has been rapidly increasing, with 70% of year-over-year growth in sales. Along with the United States, Norway has also put a step ahead and has shifted their focus towards electric vehicles. As per the market statistics, every third of a new car is electric. The country also has the highest proportion of 6.4% electric cars, worldwide, followed by Sweden with 3.4%. The growth of electric vehicles is increasing and since 2014, the sales have doubled. As of 2016, near about 777,500 electric vehicles have been sold worldwide. This increase in the growth of the electric vehicle is expected to significantly drive the market for embedded system for electric vehicle market.

Addition to these above factors, the government of various countries have also taken initiatives to increase the sales of electric vehicles. In countries such as India, Singapore, Indonesia, and Brazil, the governments have planned to invest more and welcome several electric vehicles manufacturers to set up manufacturing plants. Companies such as Tesla Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors are leading the race to roll out electric vehicles soon. Apparently, the other developing countries have also taken the same initiatives to boost the production of electric vehicles. Additionally, with the rise in income levels among individuals, the incidences of customization of vehicles, have been increasing. Such trends in the market are expected to power the growth of the embedded system for automotive market.

Market Research Analysis:

This study provides an overview of the global Embedded System Market In Electric Vehicle, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

The report for Global Automotive Surround View System Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

