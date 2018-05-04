Always one step ahead: tde offers the next generation of LC HD patch cords

Dortmund/Germany, May 4th, 2018. tde – trans data elektronik GmbH has continued developing its LC patch cords: As the first in the industry, the new connectors have a removable push pull tab and support quick and easy polarity switching without tools. Unlike other products available on the market, tde patch cords no longer have fixed pulling tabs allowing network technicians on site to handle them cleanly and easily. tde offers the LC HD UniBoot patch cords with two and three millimeters round cables in multimode in the fibre classes OM4 and OM5 as well as single mode with PC and APC surface.

With its new LC patch cords, tde once again proves its role as an innovation leader: In order to further optimize the packing density in HD applications, the network expert has redesigned its LC patch cords. The connectors now have a unique removable push pull tab. The tabs can also be easily removed and put back in. This results in a much clearer overview at the patch panel front. At the same time, the push pull tabs also help to prevent unauthorized or unintentional interventions in the network.

Simplest handling – highest packing density

The polarity of the connector can be changed quickly and easily by network technicians on site at any time without tools. For this purpose, tde has integrated a kind of toothed gear into the connectors. For safe and intuitive use, the polarity can be traced via the colour coding in the lateral viewing window of the connectors. This means that customers no longer have to worry about changing polarity. This is particularly interesting with regard to existing cabling, which, in contrast to the tML systems, requires a partial polarity switching.

“With our new LC patch cords, we remain the industry leader in packing density,” says André Engel, Managing Director of tde. “Thanks to the extremely compact design and simple handling of the LC patch cords, our modular plug-and-play cabling systems – such as the tML 24 – can accommodate up to 96 LC duplex connectors (equivalent to 192 fibres) in one height unit. This is unique in the industry.”

The use of LC HD UniBoot patch cords also proves to be advantageous: In contrast to conventional Figure 8 cords, UniBoot patch cords have the optical fibres in a significantly more flexible round cable and can thus be routed in all directions. This results in a reduced cable volume and companies benefit from additional space savings and higher packing density in the already cramped data centres, combined with significantly improved handling. tde offers the new LC HD Switchable UniBoot patch cords with two and three millimeters round cable as standard multimode in the fibre classes OM4 and OM5 and as singlemode with PC and APC surface. For better differentiation during installation and patching, the network expert colour-coded the connectors according to the fibre classes.

The tML – tde Modular Link-System

tML is a patented, modular cabling system consisting of the three key components module, trunk cable and rack mount enclosure. The system components are 100 percent manufactured, pre-assembled and tested in Germany. They enable plug-and-play installation on site – especially in data centres, but also in industrial environments – within the shortest possible time. The system is characterized by highest packing density and highest flexibility during migration to higher transmission rates. Fibre optic and TP modules can be combined in one rack mount enclosure. 96x fibre optics LC Duplex or 96x MPO connectors can be used modularly on a 19-inch height unit. Thanks to its patented polarity and dark fibre modules, the tML system offers the simplest migration options to 100G and more.