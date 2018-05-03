Expanding the Possibilities in Toxicology and Pharmacology

May 3rd, 2018: PULSUS GROUP, host of World Congress on Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology the Conference that discusses the new possibilities in Pharmacology and Toxicology that uses to the preparation of new medication for diseases. Applied Pharmacology 2018 contains more exciting sessions to discuss about the development of pharmacology in new medication for diseases and toxicology in new treatment and diagnoses to the patients. Applied Pharmacology 2018 is a new best platform that gives you a more opportunity to show your experience Knowledge in this fields.

Applied Pharmacology 2018 slated during October 15-16, 2018 at Rome, Italy. To bring all Pharmacology and toxicology experts together across the world. The conference will feature keynote presentations by top professionals as well as renowned experts in the field from all around the globe.

Applied Pharmacology 2018 Conference highlights are:

Clinical Toxicology, Medical Toxicology, Heavymetals Toxicology, Toxicogenomics, Industrial Toxicology, Toxicity Testing, Pesticide Toxicology, Ecotoxicology, pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics, Clinical pharmacology, Molecular Pharmacology, Cardiovascular Pharmacology, Pharmacotherapeutics, Pharmacogenetics, Pharmacoepidemology, Psychopharmacology, Immunopharmacology, Drug Tolerance, Drug Development.

Applied Pharmacology 2018 was going to held in Rome which is a metropolitan city and it is one of the oldest ancient cities. There are so many attractions like colosseum, Spanish Steps, The Forum etc., to visit in Rome. The city is in the central-western portion of the Italian Peninsula, within Lazio, along the shores of Tiber River. Sapienza University of Rome is one of the famous universities in Rome where masters in Toxicology and Pharmacology is taught and researches based on pharmacology and Toxicology are carried out.

Conference Highlights:

• 100+ Participation (50 Industry: 50 Academia)

• 5+ Keynote Speakers

• 10+ Plenary Speakers

• 5+ Exhibitors

• 19 Innovative Educational Sessions

• 5+ Workshops

• B2B Meetings

