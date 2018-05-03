WHICH DEHUMIDIFIER DO I NEED??

A Dehumidifier is used to keep your surroundings moisture and simultaneously mold, bad odor and Infection free. Anything above the humidity level of 60% is considered as high. A humidity level of 30% to 50% is considered good. A good quality Dehumidifier will prevent your House, closet, RV or boat from:

1. Mold or Mildew growth: These little troublemakers thrive in hot and humid conditions. Your bathroom, kitchen, garage, basement and rooms with seepage are quite susceptible to these fellows. Running a dehumidifier will keep the space free from such problems.

2. Pest control: The areas with humidity are a perfect breeding ground for pests. They thrive and multiply quickly in these areas. Insects like cockroaches, spiders, silverfish and centipede crave a moist environment.

3. Keeping allergies at bay: These humid conditions also are favored by dust mites and mold spores and airborne bacteria.

Apart for these major reasons these dehumidifiers also help to ease the air conditioning of the space and are easy on the pocket.

There are many types of dehumidifiers but we are here discussing here the two most famous types – The thermoelectric dehumidifier and the rechargeable dehumidifier. Which dehumidifier is best for your needs? We tested one of these humidifiers by Gurin products