Identity and Access Management Market Trends and Dynamics 2018 – 2022

Global Identity & Access Management market has seen tremendous opportunities in the future. High advancement in the field of technology and high adoption of automation in the business process is expected to drive the market of Identity & Access Management.

In the past few years, the world has seen revolutionary technologies which have changed the whole process of data management. Companies are replacing their current technology infrastructure with new, more efficient products. IAM helps to organize the electronic identities more efficiency and gives the optimum control. Growing size of the organization, product expansion and geographical expansion are some of the key factors for the wide adoption of the IAM.

The global identity & access management market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to high demand for the security services and growing market of automation, which is propelling the identity & access management market growth to the large extent. Another factors which is propelling the demand of identity & access management are high adoption rate by the large enterprises with the increasing need of this systems as well as the new product development by the company are propelling the market growth to the large extent. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of identity & access management is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

The Global Identity & Access Management Market is expected to grow at USD 24 billion by the end of year 2022 with the 16% of compound annual growth rate

Market Key Players

F5 Networks (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), HP (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Microsoft Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Dell Inc. (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), ForgeRock Inc. (U.S.), Gemalto (Netherlands), Centrify (U.S.), GlobalSign (U.K), Accenture PLC (Republic of Ireland), NTT Communications (Japan), Infosys Ltd (India), HCL Technologies (India), Happiest Minds (India), Capgemini Worldwide (France), Cognizant Technology Solutions (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Identity & Access Management Market.

Industry News:

February 08, 2018 – Hitachi ID Systems has released their new product of Identity and Access Management Suite to simplify authentication and access privilege administration while ensuring high levels of security and minimizing management cost in the companies.

January 17, 2018 – One Identity, a leader in helping organizations to get identity and access management has acquired Balabit Corp, a leading provider of privileged access management, to provide support for minimising the risk of data breaches and provide protection from threats.

February 01, 2018 – The National Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center has merged with SAFE-BioPharma Association to strengthen their identity and access management.

October 24, 2017– Imprivata, has announced their acquisition Caradigm, a provider of Identity and Access Management Business to expand their identity and access management solution while minimising the security risks and operational IT cost.

Competitive Analysis and Regional Analysis

The market of identity & access management appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on latest technology and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

North America is dominating the global identity & access management market with the largest market share due to the rich presence of manufacturing industry, which is gaining demand in identity & access management market in these region, and is expected to gain growth by 2022. Global identity & access management market in European market is expected to grow at a substantial high CAGR during 2016 to 2022 due to growing BFSI industry in U.K. The Asia Pacific market for identity & access management market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2016-2022) due to strong presence of semiconductor and other manufacturing industry in China, South Korea and Taiwan.

