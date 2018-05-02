Pillow Market Size, Industry Growth, Top Key Vendors and 2025 Forecasts

Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Global Pillow Marketwhich contains information from 2017 to 2023. Global Pillow market is projected to grow at the CAGR of more than 4.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Global Pillow Market Scenario:

Global Pillow Market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 4.3%. Growing demand for pillows with therapy and cooling features is driving the growth of pillow market. Increased application of pillows for decoration and availability of huge varieties of pillows are influencing the sales of pillows. Improved distribution network is playing the key role to boost pillow market growth in developing counties like India and China. Huge potential in Middle East and Africa region is attracting key players to enter in that particular market and pillow market in these region will witness significant growth in upcoming years.

Competitive analysis-

The major key players in pillow market are

Hollander (U.S.),

American Textile Company (U.S.)

Wendre (Estonia)

Romatex (South Africa)

Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co., Ltd (China)

Luolai (China)

Dohia Home Textile Co., Ltd (China)

Market Forecast

The Global Pillow Market is mainly driven by increasing consumer needs of various kinds of pillow for decoration, sleeping and travelling purpose. Availability of pillow made from different material which used for various application along with specific features is supporting the market growth. Increasing awareness among consumer about selection of a pillow which suits their sleeping position is fueling the pillow market growth.

These factors will play a key role in the growth of Pillow market at the CAGR of 4.3% during 2017-2023.

Downstream analysis-

The use of pillow is mainly depends upon the material, filling material and shape of the pillow. Pillows made from synthetic fiber are cheap, durable and easy to wash which is boosted its sales in Middle East and Africa region. Memory foam is polyurethane with added chemicals, increasing its viscosity and density. It reacts to body heat and pressure, allowing it mold to neck and head because of these reason it is largely used for therapy and for medical treatment of patients who suffering from neck problems.

Regional Analysis

The Global Pillow market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Asia Pacific has the major market share followed by Europe. Population in Asia Pacific region contributes around half of the world’s population which has created huge customer base for pillow market. Innovation by key players in pillow filling material and attractive designs and shapes of various pillows is attracting consumers from Europe and North America region. Increasing merger and acquisition activities of key players with major player from Middle East and Africa will boost the sales of pillow in that particular regions.

Study Objectives of Pillow Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global pillow market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the market based on various factors – price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by material, filling material, shape, feature, application and region

Intended Audience

Pillow manufacturers

Cotton manufacturers

Silk and Polyester manufacturers

Latex and fiber manufacturers

Agriculture Industry

E-commerce

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings:

Pillows with therapy feature is growing at faster rate compare to pillows with other feature types

Pillows made from hallow fiber is in high demand from developed countries like U.S., France, Canada and U.K.

The pillow market is segmented under the following regions mentioned below:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Netherlands

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

