Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Top Vendors and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Major giants like Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Intel Corporation and ON Semiconductors are the major players in the semiconductors manufacturing market. Increasing adoption of smartphones is one major factor fueling the growth of next generation integrated circuit market. Data center and network service providers along with cloud service providers are also expected to drive the next generation integrated circuits market.

Next Generation Integrated Circuits Market for space way satellite payloads are being designed by Boeing and built by IBM Corporation. Boeing has completed integration of nine types of application specific integrated circuits are being used by IBM to build integrated circuits that improve the processing capability of current generation chips by reducing the power usage.

North America region holds the largest market share of global next generation integrated circuit market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing demand for mobile communication and consumer electronics in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows implementation of advanced technologies. The presence of established key players offers a large manufacturing base and this is another major factor for the growth of next generation integrated circuits market in the North America region.

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4302

Next generation integrated circuit market has been segmented on the basis of technology, component, type of integration and vertical. The type of integration segment is further bifurcated into hybrid, monolithic and module. Currently, hybrid and module integration techniques hold the largest market share whereas, in future, monolithic integration technique is expected to show major growth potential during the forecast period. Monolithic integration techniques offers reduction in size of the device, weight and power too.

Major factor driving the growth of next generation integrated circuit market is the increasing demand from various industry verticals. Growing demand for vehicle automation and increasing adoption of smartphones are major factors driving the growth of next generation integrated circuits market.

The global next generation integrated circuit market is expected to grow at approx. USD 1,637 Million by 2023, at 27% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Qualcomm (U.S.)

Analog Devices (U.S.)

Texas Instruments (U.S.),

ON Semiconductors (U.S.)

NXP Semiconductor (U.S.)

Atmel Corporation (U.S.)

Boeing (U.S.)

STMicroelectronics (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (Japan).



Segments:

Next generation integrated circuit market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Technology

Analog

Digital

By Component

Lasers

Modulators

Photo Detectors

Attenuators

Optical Amplifiers

By Type of Integration

Hybrid

Monolithic

Module

By Vertical

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of next generation integrated circuit market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in next generation integrated circuit market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing use of mobile devices, tablets and smartphones in that region.



Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/next-generation-integrated-circuit-market-4302

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Infrastructure Providers

Chip designers and fabricators

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM technology solution providers

Integrated Circuit Manufacturers

Technology Providers

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

Continues…

List of Tables

Table 1 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market, By Technology

Table 2 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market, By Component

Table 3 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market, By Type of Integration

Table 4 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market, By Regions

Table 5 North America Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market, By Technology

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market, By Technology (%)

Figure 3 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market, By Component (%)

Figure 4 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market, By Type of Integration (%)

Figure 5 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market, By Regions (%)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com