Conference title: International conference on Dual Diagnosis and Disorders

Theme: Integrative learning of Substance abuse and Mental Illness under Dual Diagnosis

November 12-13, 2018 Melbourne, Australia : Conference series LLC takes a great honor in announcing the commencement of International conference on Dual Diagnosis and Disorders slated on November 12-13, 2018 Melbourne, Australia .Dual Diagnosis Disorders 2018 will provide interactive sessions regarding the mental illness, substance use in Dual diagnosis . individuals who are living with a mental illness and substance abuse issue at the same time, and as a result are suffering from co-morbidity or co-occurring disorder (COD).

The conference will feature keynote presentations by top Neurologists Psychiatrists pharma, biotech, healthcare industry professionals as well as renowned experts in psychiatric field from all around the globe.

In addition, attendees will enjoy special events and lecturers featuring specialists and top scholars. It is a perfect platform for Psychiatry educators, practitioners and researchers to exchange & share their experiences, research findings about all aspects of psychiatry and neurological sciences

Dual Diagnosis Disorders 2018 brought together the International blend of people from neurological pharmaceutical, biotech & medical devices companies, business entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical consultants, R&D heads and decision makers from pharmaceuticals, contract research, clinical trials, leading universities and research institutions making it the largest endeavor from Conference series. All the papers presented at this conference will be published in special issue of Journal of Dual Diagnosis: Open Access.

Conference Highlights:

• 300+ Participation (70 Industry: 30 Academia)

• 5+ Keynote Speakers

• 50+ Plenary Speakers

• 20+ Exhibitors

• 14 Innovative Educational Sessions

• 5+ Workshops

• B2B Meetings

Past Conference Report

Conference series LLC takes a great honor in announcing the commencement of 2nd International Conference and Exhibition on Dual Diagnosis slated on May 18-19, 2017 Munich, Germany Neurology-2017 has received a benevolent response from all over the world. This has been conducted with the aim and the categorical intent of promoting the developments of new perceptions and ideas for exploring the high level of knowledge reached by scientific community on Neuroscience. The extremely illustrious conference hosted by Conference series LLC was marked with the attendance of young and brilliant researchers, clinicians, business delegates and talented student communities.

The conference was organized around the theme scientific quest to enhance the fascinating and mystified Neurons. The event implanted a firm relation of upcoming strategies in the field of Neurology with the scientific community. The conceptual and applicable knowledge shared, will also foster organizational collaborations to nurture scientific accelerations.

This annual conference brought together eminent scientists, Neurologist, Neuroscience researchers, health care professionals, University professors, Neuroscience professionals in which many issues in Neuroscience research were discussed in depth to provide up-to-date information to the world. On the other hand, the meeting provided an opportunity for an open and animated sharing of ideas and experiences.

The conference witnessed an amalgamation of peerless speakers, who enlightened the crowd with their enviable research knowledge and on various alluring topics related to the field of Neuroscience. The eminent personalities at the conference were Melissa Alton LMHC, NCC, CCMHC, EMDR in Private Practice, USA, Diane Mintz Mental Health Advocate & Business Owner, USA.Melissa Alton LMHC, NCC, CCMHC, EMDR in Private Practice, USA. Deanna L Mulvihill TLI Foundation, USA . Helen northcott Choose a lifestyle, canada. Jacqueline heron Toronto western hospital, Canada . Linda Lane Devlin Success on line coaching & Interventions on demand, Canada.

Conference series LLC offers its heartfelt appreciation to all the Organizing Committee Members, Chairs and Co-Chairs, Speakers, Students, Media Partners and Editorial Board Members of Journal of Neurology & Neurophysiology, Journal of Neuroinfectious Diseases and Journal of Neurological Disorders who supported the conference in every aspect for the awe-inspiring exhibition at the venue.

We once again thank you all for the enormous exquisite response. This inspires us to continue organizing events and conferences for furthering the Neuroscience Research. Conference series LLC therefore, is glad to announce its “International conference on Dual Diagnosis and Disorders” slated on November 12-13, 2018, Melbourne, Australia .

Mark your calendars for the upcoming meeting; we are hoping to see you soon!!

Statistics:

• The global market for drugs used in mental disorders was $70.1 billion in 2012 and $68.9 billion in 2013. This market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% from 2013 to 2018 and reach $77.1 billion by 2018..

If you would like to know more information about this conference,

Email: dualdiagnosisdisorders@neuroconferences.org

Website: https://dualdiagnosis-disorders.neurologyconference.com/

Linked in : https://www.linkedin.com/in/regina-reth-64407315b/

Twitter : https://twitter.com/2018Dual