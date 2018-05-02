Current research and latest innovations at Obesity Meeting 2018

Conference Series LLC Ltd, host of the 20th Global Obesity Meeting, brings together leading nutritionists, dietitians, researchers, professors, public health, sports nutritionists, scientists, business delegates, talented student communities and research scholars to commerce and share their experiences and research conclusion about Obesity.

Obesity Meeting 2018 slated during August 24-25, 2018 at Singapore will schedule and coordinate all meetings with our Editorial Board Members and other experts in the field of obesity across the world. The scientific program of the conference paves a way to gather latest information through the research talks and presentations.

The scientific program will focus on current advances in the research and leading strategies in obesity with a theme “Enhancing the Resilience to Obesity” and the conference highlights are: Childhood Obesity, Endocrinal and Hormonal Obesity, Obesity and Cancer, Obesity and Diabetes, Genetics of Obesity, Obesity during Pregnancy, Obesity in Animals, Control of Obesity, Weight Management, Advanced Treatment for Obesity, Counselling Studies for Obesity, Obesity in Real Life.

The conference will feature keynote presentations by top professionals as well as renowned experts in the field from all around the globe. Vaclav Bunc, Charles University, Czech Republic; Deepa Iyengar, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, USA; Orlando Gonzalez, LIFE*MOD LLC, USA; Nadezhda Bazhan, The Institute of Cytology and Genetics, Russia; Eun Jung, Pusan National University, South Korea; Giada Pietrabissa IRCCS Istituto Auxologico Italiano /Catholic University of Milan, Italy; Elena Makarova, The Institute of Cytology and Genetics, Russia will present their lectures during the conference. These are all among other exciting and high profile individuals who will share knowledge of their experience in the field of Obesity.

In addition, attendees will enjoy special events and lecturers featuring specialists and top scholars. It is a perfect platform for practitioners and researchers to exchange & share their experiences, research findings about all aspects of Obesity.

Conference Highlights:

• 200+ Participation (70 Industry: 30 Academia)

• 5+ Keynote Speakers

• 40+ Plenary Speakers

• 10+ Exhibitors

• 14 Innovative Educational Sessions

• 5+ Workshops

• B2B Meetings

The conference is also offering Exhibition and Sponsorship opportunity for the interested organizations.

