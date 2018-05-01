World Energy Drinks Market Size, Share, Trend, Leading Players Review and Industry Analysis, 2022

Market Overview:

Increase in health awareness and rising demand for convenience beverages to boost energy have prompted the growth of energy drinks on a global level. The sector is driven by increasing disposable income and rising health consciousness among the consumers. Additionally, in order to cope up with the hectic and dynamic life-style, consumers demand “on-the-go” beverages which impart instant energy to the body. Hence, with the growth of functional beverages market, the demand for energy drinks have surged.

Boost in fitness and wellness sector has enhanced the market growth trajectory of the sector to an elevated level. Fast pace of lifestyle, increase in awareness related to health benefits obtained from the consumption of functional foods and beverages have raised the demand for energy drinks on a global level. However, product adulteration and presence of counterfeit products possess major threat to this market.

Latest Industry Updates:

Dec 2017 Coca-Cola launched- Power Play Energy Drink in order to meet the rising demand for sports and energy drinks from the consumers end.

Oct 2017 PepsiCo Inc. launched its brand named- energy drink Sting across organized retail outlets in India. The company is found to have huge interest in expanding their business in India based on the country’s developing economic conditions and promising future of the product in the Indian market.

Aug 2017 PepsiCo-owned AMP Energy launched a line of USDA-certified organic energy drinks in the market. Rising demand for clean-label food and beverages has led to the launch of organic energy drinks by the company. The strategy will suffice rising consumers demand for organic ingredients which provides on-the-go energy.

Oct 2016 In order to bring innovations to their existing product line, Red Bull introduced Red Bull Purple Edition Sugarfree and Red Bull Lime Edition Sugarfree. Rising health consciousness among the consumers have escalated the demand for healthy sugar alternatives due to which the company is focusing of the production of such products to generate high revenues.

Competitive Analysis:

With rising health consciousness on a global level, the demand for energy drinks have experienced a surge. Owning to this, established manufacturers in the global energy drinks market have started high R&D investments to enhance their product quality and bring variety in their existing product-line. New players are identified to enter into the market based on escalating demand from the consumers end. The key strategy followed by new players majorly include product innovations in order to create product differentiation and increase the sales of their product.

The key players profiled in energy drinks are Red Bull (Austria), Rock Star Inc. (U.S.), Monster Beverage Corporation (U.S.), PepsiCo (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), National Beverage Corporation (U.S.), Arizona Beverage Company (U.S.), Cloud9 (India), Mountain Fuel Co (U.K.) and Dr Pepper Snapple Group (U.S.) among many others.

Market Segments:

The global energy drinks market has been divided into type, packaging, distribution channel and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic

On The Basis Of Packaging: Cans, Bottles, Cartons and Others

On The Basis Of Sales Channel: Convenience Store, Supermarkets, Mass Merchandiser, Drug Stores, Sport Nutrition Chains, Vending and Others

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Regional Analysis:

The global energy drinks market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global energy drinks market is highly dominated by North America and Europe due to escalating demand for functional beverages and energy booster “on-the-go” drinks from these regions. APAC is fastest growing region due to changing lifestyle and increasing health consciousness. The consumption of energy drinks in countries like India and Brazil is expected to grow in upcoming years.