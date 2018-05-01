Soy Beverages Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2016–2021)

Soy Beverages Market was worth USD 5.7 billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.1%, to reach USD 7.31 billion by 2021. Soybean-based foods, apart from being a whole source of protein, also comprise other important nutrients, such as fiber, B vitamins, and Omega3 fatty acids. All these nutrients play an imperative role in the growth of infants, fetal growth in pregnant women, and provide various other benefits for children and adults alike.

Browse For Full Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/soy-beverages-market-3707/

Soy beverages are used up because of the increased availability of soy, and the scientific truths that prove the many health benefits of the beans; including lowering blood cholesterol and reducing the risk of certain cancers. Additionally, soybeverages are disbursed as a replacement for lesser-healthy drinks because of their nutrition.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/soy-beverages-market-3707/request-sample

The Global Soy Beverages market is driven by the rising health consciousness, as an alternative to meat and other animal products, in the developing and developed regions of the world. However, recent studies on the harmful effects of soy and its derivatives are hindering the growth of the market.

The Global Soy Beverages market is segmented on the basis of product type and by region. On the basis of product type, the market is distributed among soy milk and yogurt smoothies. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into Supermarket/hypermarket, Retail stores, online stores and others

Inquire Before Buy @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/soy-beverages-market-3707/inquire

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. In 2015, Europe led the global Soy Beverages market in terms of market share. The market share in North America has dwindled owing to the rising incidence of obesity in the region coupled with increasing consumer health awareness. The market for these Soy Beverages in Asia-Pacific area is amplifying because more of consumption. The Asia-Pacific and other rising nations are foreseen to develop at a quick pace in the Soy Beverages market in the following years when compared with the seasoned markets of developed regions.

Buy Now @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/cart/buy-now/soy-beverages-market-3707

The major players operating in the Global Soy Beverages Market include Silk, Organic Valley, Kikkoman Pearl Soy Milk. West Soy, Eden Foods, Zen Soy, Trader Joe’s, Jaffe Bros. Natural Foods and Devansoy.

About Market Data Forecast:

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in the area of market research and business intelligence. With rich experience in research across various business domains, they cater to the needs of both individual and corporate clients. From all-encompassing umbrella markets to extremely specific niche markets covering all the major regions across the globe as part of the research scope, their research services offer one of a kind specialities with competitive pricing options. For more info kindly visit, www.marketdataforecast.com

Contact:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager (International Business Development)

Market Data Forecast

Direct Line: +1-888-702-9626

Mobile: +91 998 555 0206

Mail: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com