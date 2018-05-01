Global Modular Data Center Market to reach a market size of $59.3 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Modular Data Center Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Modular Data Center Market is expected to attain a market size of $59.3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period.

The Functional Module Solutions market dominated the Global Modular Data Center Market by Component in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market dominated the Global Large Size Modular Data Center Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 28.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.3% during (2017 – 2023)..

The BFSI market dominated the Global Modular Data Center Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 27.5 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would attain a market value of $7,800.4 million during the forecast period.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Modular Data Center have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of HP Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Vertiv Co., Cisco System, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Flexenclosure AB, Bladeroom Group Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Global Modular Data Center Segmentation

By Components

Functional Module Solutions

Individual Functional Module

All-In-One Functional Module

Services

Professional

Managed Services

By Data Center Sizes

Mid-Sized

Large Size

Enterprise

By Verticals

BFSI

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Education

Others

By Geography

North America Modular Data Center Market

US Modular Data Center Market

Canada Modular Data Center Market

Mexico Modular Data Center Market

Rest of North America Modular Data Center Market

Europe Modular Data Center Market

Germany Modular Data Center Market

UK Modular Data Center Market

France Modular Data Center Market

Russia Modular Data Center Market

Spain Modular Data Center Market

Italy Modular Data Center Market

Rest of Europe Modular Data Center Market

Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market

China Modular Data Center Market

Japan Modular Data Center Market

India Modular Data Center Market

South Korea Modular Data Center Market

Singapore Modular Data Center Market

Malaysia Modular Data Center Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market

LAMEA Modular Data Center Market

Brazil Modular Data Center Market

Argentina Modular Data Center Market

UAE Modular Data Center Market

Saudi Arabia Modular Data Center Market

South Africa Modular Data Center Market

Nigeria Modular Data Center Market

Rest of LAMEA Modular Data Center Market

Companies Profiled

HP Enterprise Company

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Vertiv Co.

Cisco System, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Flexenclosure AB

Bladeroom Group Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

