Global Acoustic Insulation Market Business Overview, Growth Prospects, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2023

The global acoustic insulation market is expected to showcase a significant growth during the forecast period (2017-2023). The growing demand for sound barriers in commercial buildings and residential buildings in the U.S. is expected to grow the acoustic insulation market for acoustic insulations in the country.

Acoustic insulation is a soundproofing technique that attempts to minimize or prevent sound from entering or escaping an enclosed space by creating a barrier between the interior and exterior areas. It reduces the sound emitted from structures of a room and acoustic reverberation.

Acoustic insulation market finds the application of the acoustic insulation in some of the major applications including wall insulation, floor insulation, structure insulation, engine insulation and insulation in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

The acoustic insulation market for acoustic insulation is segmented on the basis of type as mineral wool, recycled products, plastic foams and natural acoustic insulations.

The key trend observed in the acoustic insulation market is the continuous increase in awareness regarding noise pollution. Health awareness and rising standard of living are likely to have a notable impact on the global acoustic insulation industry growth.

The major restraint observed in the study includes the declining construction industry in the European countries. The financial crisis owing to Brexit had drastic impact on the economy of Europe especially on the construction sector.

Manufactures in the industry are undergoing continuous R&D to come up with cutting-edge advancement in the industry. Some of the key players in the global market include BASF SE, Johns Manville Inc., Knauf Insulation Gmbh and Owens Corning.