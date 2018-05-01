Get ‘She Power’ with the perfect Fertility Tracker

Femometer – Fertility Tracker is a free app, which is designed for women to help keep track of their periods. This smart and simple app acts as a tracker and calendar to help women with their menstrual cycle. It also works as a helpful fertility calendar, pregnancy monitor and provides accurate ovulation details. This app helps in tracking the PMS symptoms for women.

Are you someone who keeps forgetting the period dates? Do you want reminders on your menstrual cycle? Do you think you have symptoms of PMS? Do you want to enjoy sex without the fear of getting pregnant? Do you want to understand your ovulation calendar better? Are you trying to conceive? Well, all these are possible by using this free fertility tracker app.

Femometer can be your true friend and help identify ovulation and fertile days and make accurate prediction of menstruation. This is the first of its kind app which helps women all over the world to keep track of their cycle. It acts as a pregnancy calculator by giving accurate details of the ovulation. This app, in fact, acts as a fertility calendar for women all over the world.

Women with irregular periods can completely rely on this app and keep track of their cycle. You will need to log in your menstruation days in the period calendar and fertility tracker. It is also possible to schedule the menstrual date reminders, record your moods and symptoms related to PMS. There is a pregnancy calendar and due date calculator, which allows you to control your complete reproductive health.

To give you a quick snapshot, the app has features such as, period tracker, pregnancy calculator, lifestyle tracker, ovulation cycle monitor which helps to analyze the reproductive cycle. It also allows setting reminders for medication, prenatal checkup, conception, upcoming periods, etc. The best part is it draws the BBT chart automatically and allows you to take notes with pictures. It also tracks weight increase, stress, injury, disease, etc. It keeps history of the ovulation and fertility cycle and also tracks your sexual life and moods.

You can use your Period/Ovulation/Fertility Calendar to log your period, cervical mucus and cervix details to understand your body better. It keeps track of your cycle, PMS and periods. You will have to log the first and last days of the menstruation/fertile days to track your fertility window. The ovulation predictor allows you to check your chances of conception. Make sure to log positive and negative ovulation. Analyze your past and current cycles using the menstrual tracker. This will help get your predictions for forthcoming periods, ovulation and fertility. It is also possible to recognize LH test with intelligent AI algorithms and track BBT (basal body temperature). Log all the symptoms if you have irregular periods for improved predictions

Similarly, there is a pregnancy calculator, lifestyle and fitness tracker, which will help keep track of all the necessary details. This informative app not only allows you to draw graphs, keep reminders, etc. but also provides medical knowledge with scientific explanations.

Download Femometer and join the millions of women who trust their cycles to this intelligent free app. https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/femometer/id1269972832