The Bubble Is Featuring Its First Central Tourbillon

Corum’s Bubble is playing on its charms and roundness and is ready to welcome a central tourbillon. The famous age-old complication has been given a new lease of life with a playful and contemporary touch. Could this mark the beginning of a Fine Watchmaking collection for the Bubble?

“The tourbillon was designed for pocket watches. On wristwatches, its function is purely aesthetic. With the magnifying effect provided by the Bubble’s domed crystal, a tourbillon has never been as present or as powerful on a wristwatch. This novel approach provides us with a glimpse of the possibility of Fine Watchmaking for the Bubble.”

That’s how Jérôme Biard, the CEO of Corum, is unveiling the new Bubble Central Tourbillon. Three characteristics of this piece make it a tourbillon that is one of a kind in watchmaking. First, the piece is generously proportioned. The Bubble’s 47 mm provide ample space for the tourbillon to fully express itself. Then there’s the central position of the tourbillon, a complex technical choice, since it requires an inline movement construction. The complication nevertheless features a pallet that is not soldered and makes it possible for this centrally placed tourbillon to immediately catch the eye.

The absence of hands on the watch is also noteworthy. The hours and minutes are moved to the flange, where they are indicated by two triangular markers: one in black that indicates the minutes, with a second one indicating the hours. The tourbillon itself indicates the seconds.

Finally, there is the Bubble’s domed sapphire crystal. Corum has frequently played on the magnifying effect in the centre and lightly deforming effect on the sides to create different visual effects. That’s no different here. The peak of the sapphire crystal acts as a magnifying glass on the tourbillon, which is located just underneath, a natural way of bringing out the slightest details.

Taking advantage of this original watchmaking effect, Corum has depicted its key logo in the middle of the tourbillon, on its upper bridge. This delicate engraving is appearing for the first time, and in great detail. It’s worth noting in passing that Corum has opted for an authentic tourbillon, such as it was patented in 1801, and not a carrousel or flying version. It is powered by an automatic movement with a bidirectional oscillating weight and, above all, two barrels in series that promise both excellent isochronism and a 65-hour power reserve.

In keeping with the spirit of the Bubble, the Central Tourbillon is quirky and playful, not a conventional evening piece. Designed for everyday life, and beating at 28,800 vibrations per hour (4 Hz) for enhanced precision, it is made of titanium to ensure both lightness and sturdiness. Three different versions are available: black & pink gold on rubber, natural titanium & blue on rubber or on Milanese mesh made from grade 5 titanium, for a perfect aesthetic and technical consistency that is rare for a Milanese mesh watch strap. Water resistance is guaranteed to 100 metres, another rarity for a piece with a tourbillon, providing the Bubble Central Tourbillon with an urban, sporty and contemporary character

BUBBLE 47 SWOOSH

L406/03664 – 406.101.04/0601 SW01

BRACELET

Material: Synthetic, rubber lining

Colours: Black

Interhorn/Buckle: 24/20 mm

Buckle type: Tongue buckle

Buckle material: Stainless steel

WATCH

Watch Name: BUBBLE 47 SWOOSH

MOVEMENT

Movement number: CO 406

Winding system: Automatic

Functions: Hour & Minute

Power reserve: 65 hours

Frequency: 4 Hz, 28’800 vph

Dimension: 13 1/4”’

Rubies: 38

DIAL

Colours: Silver-coloured

Material: Brass

CASE

Shape: Round

Dimension: 47 mm

Thickness: 19.60 mm

Case material: Titanium grade 5

Crystal: Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment

Back type: Open back cover in titanium grade 5 with glare proof sapphire crystal

Water-resistance: 100 meters / 10 ATM

HANDS

Hour and minute: Rhodium-coated • Black and blue superluminova

BUBBLE 47 SWOOSH

L406/03673 – 406.101.86/0371 SW02

BRACELET

Material: Vulcanized rubber

Colours: Black

Interhorn/Buckle: 24/20 mm

Buckle type: Tongue buckle

Buckle material: Stainless steel with black PVD treatment

WATCH

Watch Name: BUBBLE 47 SWOOSH

MOVEMENT

Movement number: CO 406

Winding system: Automatic

Functions: Hour & Minute

Power reserve: 65 hours

Frequency: 4 Hz, 28’800 vph

Dimension: 13 1/4”’

Rubies: 38

DIAL

Colours: Black

Material: Brass

CASE

Shape: Round

Dimension: 47 mm

Thickness: 19.60 mm

Case material: Titanium grade 5 with black PVD treatment

Bezel material: 5N 18kt rose gold

Crown material: 5N 18kt rose gold

Crystal: Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment

Back type: Open back cover in titanium grade 5 with black PVD treatment and with glare proof sapphire crystal

Water-resistance: 100 meters / 10 ATM

HANDS

Hour and minute: Rhodium-coated • Black & beige Superluminova