Power over Ethernet (POE) Market 2018 Global Industry Demand, Technical Growth and Profit by Forecast to 2022

The global adaptive optics market is growing at the rapid pace owing to growing investment in optical research & development, growing demand for adaptive optics in medical sector, and high usage of adaptive optics in telescope, astronomy and cellular imaging sectors among others. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of adaptive optics is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

The study indicates that military and defence industry held the largest share of the adaptive optics market compared to other end-user industries in 2016. The adaptive optics is used for the development of defence weapons and highly refined supervision systems. These are also used as a method for improving the effectiveness of direct energy weapons. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the adaptive optics market for the military and defence end-user industry.

The Adaptive Optics Market for wave front sensor is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023. This is mainly because wave front measurement is required in many optical applications to characterize the profile of optical components or to estimate the aberrations to which the input wave front has been subjected. Similarly, wave front sensing can be used in metrology and microscopy. The most widely used wave front sensor is the Shack-Hartman wave front sensor.

Aplegen, Inc. (U.S.), Benchmark Electronics, Inc.(U.S.), Boston Corporation (U.S.), Holoeye Photonics AG.(Germany), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Baker Adaptive Optics (U.S.), Phasics Corp. (France), Synopsys Optical Solution Group (U.S.), Adaptive Optics Associates, Inc. (U.S.) and Sacher Lasertechnik Gmbh (Germany) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Adaptive Optics (FPCB) Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

November 28, 2017- he leading French company ALPAO, designer and manufacturer of adaptive optics products, will supply all the deformable mirrors to equip the auxiliary telescopes that form part of ESO’s Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI) array at the Paranal Observatory in Chile.

Holoeye Photonics AG, has designed an adaptive optics imaging system is introduced in this paper. A high resolution liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) device was used as a phase only wave front corrector instead of a conversional deformable mirror. The wave front aberration was detected by a Shack-Hartmann (SH) wave front sensor, which has λ/100 rms wave front measurement accuracy.

May 24, 2016– Northrop Grumman Corporation’s has delivered a fully integrated Optical Telescope Element (OTE) for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope marks another major milestone toward the October 2018 launch of the largest telescope ever built for space.

The market of Adaptive Optics appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape.

Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

The Adaptive Optics Market can be classified into 4 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Component: Comprises wavefront sensor, wavefront modulator, control system and others

Segmentation by Type: Comprises Natural guide star adaptive optics (NGAO), Laser guide star adaptive optics (LGAO), Multi-conjugate adaptive optics (MCAO), Multi-object adaptive optics (MOAO), and Ground-layer adaptive optics (GLAO) among others.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Automotive, Military & Defence, Consumer electronics and Medical among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

The global Adaptive Optics market is divided into four regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific Europe and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America adaptive optics market is expected to dominate the market, owing to ongoing investment to enhance healthcare technology and rising demand for adaptive optics in various military applications. Asia Pacific adaptive optics market is identified as the fastest growing market, due to expanding astronomical practices and increasing investment for research and development across various sectors, including biomedical and healthcare.

