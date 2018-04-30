OakBridge Publishing gets rousing applause for the seminar on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Demystified organised on April20, 2018 at Hotel Shangri-La, New Delhi

The immensely successful and widely appreciated seminar provided a content driven platform for an in-depth discussion on law, procedure and practice around the Code and interpretation of the amendments by some of the best minds in the legal domain.

The event witnessed learning and knowledge sharing sessions on IBC including topics such as:The Genesis and Effectiveness of the new act and recent amendments, Lessons and learning from the 1st year, Is the code fool proof in preventing wilful defaulters from gaining control, Concept of Insolvency Professionals: The advantages, drawbacks and solutions, How IBC impacts the landscape of Indian Businesses, Uncertainty & Risks Caused by Frequent Litigation and How to curb the growing trend of adversarial cases. Various thought provoking and interactive sessions provided a range of perspectives to the distinguished delegates.

The event comprised ofa fi¬ne blend of scholarly lectures and exhaustive panel discussions to debate the law, gaps, concerns, issues and the way forward. Stalwart speakers like Mr. SB Upadhyay, Sr. Advocate, Mr. Debajyoti Ray Chaudhuri, Chief GM, IBBI spoke on, Mr. GP Madaan, VP IPBA, Mr. Alok Dhir, Founder &Managing Partner,Dhir&Dhir Associates, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Managing Partner, Hammurabi and Solomon, Mr. Parvesh Kheterpal, Mr. Nilesh Sharma, Mr. Vishal Garg, Group Legal Counsel, Ericsson, Mr. Kapil Taneja, Mr. KiritJavali, Partner, Jafa&Javali, Mr. Abhishek Saxena, Partner Phoenix Legal, Mr. Sandeep Bajaj, Founder &Managing Partner, PSL advocates and Solicitors, Ms. Arpita Garg, Partner, JSA, Mr. SumitPahwa, Partner, E-minds Legal and Ms. Kritika Krishnamurthy, Partner, AK & Partners graced the occasion with their presence.

Amongst the attendees there were several CXOs, CFOs, General Counsels, Legal Heads and senior executives from prominent organizations like: Bharti Airtel, Piramal Finance, Vedanta, Dell Technologies, Bureau of Indian Standards, Reliance, Aircel, Panasonic, HSBC, Tata Motors, Tata Housing, HCL, British Telecom, Akzo Nobel, Lanco Infratech, DS Group, Discovery, Maruti Suzuki, Patanjali, Kohler, Escort, Siemens, Jindal Steel, Surya Roshni, JK Lakshmi Cement, Hero, Ericsson, Xerox and many other eminent delegateswho attended the full daySeminar.

The event was organised in association with Institute of Cost Accountants of India and Mr. Sanjay Gupta, President ICMAI congratulated the OakBridge Publishing team on meticulous planning and successful execution of the event. There were many other partners and sponsors including Law Street India (LSI), ICCA, ACoS, Jafa&Javali, PSL Advocates and Solicitors, Live Law, Witness Magazine, Exotic Vacationz, Mind Quotient and E-minds Legal.

Mr. Shreesh Chandra and Mr. Vikesh Dhyani, Co-founders and Directors, OakBridge Publishing mentioned that OakBridge Publishing endeavours to publish authoritative works in the areas of Law, Tax & Academics and will also continue to organize high quality content driven thought leadership events on key topics in the areas of Law & Tax.

About OakBridge Publishing:

OakBridge is a new age Publishing and Information Services company established to re-establish the craft of publishing to better-serve the evolved needs of today’s Professionals and Academia. It is uniquely designed to have a strong framework of authoritative and reliable content, ethical and transparent business practices, operational excellence, and an unparalleled customer experience. OakBridge publishing also endeavours to organise thought leadership events and seminars that discuss burning issues and topics of relevance for the legal and tax professionals.

Founded by Shreesh Chandra and Vikesh Dhyani, OakBridge Publishing is a rare fusion of adapting the global best practices and benchmarks in context of local customer needs, aspirations and business practices. Both the Founders are IIM Bangalore alumni and seasoned executives having well roundedexperience of 20+ years with leading MNCs like LexisNexis, Wolters Kluwer CCH, Pearson, McGraw-Hill and MacMillan, in the field of Publishing, Information Solutions and Event Management.

