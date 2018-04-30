Modern African Clothing and Italian Shoes are in Trend! Have You Got a Pair for yourself?

Recently we have been witnessing African style clothing gaining a lot of popularity. Unlike other classic and renowned clothing designs, African style clothing is unique on its own. With a twist of western and traditional African style fusion, the modern African style clothing for women has been gathering a lot of attention among the ladies.

One of the popular modern African design clothing is Dashiki. Dashikis have become very popular lately. A Dashiki is a colorful loose fitting pullover V-neck shirt. Originally Dashikis were worn by men mainly in western Africa. Today, Dashikis are pretty much worn by men, women, and children. Traditional Dashikis are generally embroidered but everyday Dashikis are often made of lightweight cotton. Dashikis are perfect for summers and helps in keeping the body cool.

The popularity of Dashiki has increased so much today that many celebrities such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, and others have been seen rocking the Dashikis. Similarly, many other traditional African clothing is coming back to this modern generation with modern styles and designs. People are enthusiastically dawning these attires with confidence and pride. You may want to check out the modern African style dresses we offer at Foalak Collections.

