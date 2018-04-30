Making Your Business Popular Through Credible and Effective Means

By expanding its spectrum of PR-related services IRIS PR has become one of Dubai’s ery few and eminent full-service public-relations agencies. Now, the even longer list of their services comprise strategic PR counselling, media-relations, media-training, event-management, research-based content development and digital PR. Through their years of experience, the team at IRIS PR offers programs which include traditional PR integrated with digital PR.

The objective of these services is to maintain healthy communication channels with all the stake-holders, counsel the senior management about the importance and implementation of communication in various situations and ensure consistency in messaging.

Here’s a sneak-peek into the slew of PR services being offered by IRIS:

The team at IRIS PR helps to identify and communicate with the right target audience and make them aware about your product or service through credible news outlets, communication campaigns, and a word from influential opinion leaders from the industry.

Apart from regular PR activities, IRIS PR offers expertise in additional image-management activities such as CSR management risk-management and crisis communication. Explaining the importance of these three components of public-relations, a spokesperson of the company said, “Corporate Social Responsibility plays a vital role in establishing your company’s public image and reputation. Since the past few years, the importance of CSR has moved up by notches In as corporate relationships with non-profit efforts have become significant in the public-eye. On the other hand, an effective crisis management strategy is necessary to deal with unpredicted situations or incidents that may result in harm to the reputation of your organisation.”

“Since we believe in doing the best for our esteemed clients, we also provide risk-management services which is a step ahead from regular PR activities. Our team of PR experts assess the potential threats to your business and find the best ways to avoid those threats. It is an advanced practice within the broader context of public-relations which helps identify, assess, understand, and cope with a serious situation, especially from the moment it first occurs to the point that recovery procedures start ,”added the company’s spokesperson

The services provided by IRIS PR has fetched it many industry-awards, for e.g., UAE Business Awards 2017, Gold at PR World Awards 2017, TMT Media Awards 2016 for Best Technology PR Agency-MENA and Global Awards 2016 for Full Service PR Agency- MENA. The top-management at the agency is listed in the PR Week’s 2017 and 2016 Global Power Book which recognizes the most influential PR professionals across the globe.

