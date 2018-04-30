Long lasting and Infection Free TENS Electrode Pads for All Skin types

SantaMedical releases new and Improved TENS unit pads coated with a newly designed adhesive. The adhesive lasts 40% longer and is also resistant to Infections and rashes. Best suited for use with SantaMedical TENS unit, these new pads are generic in nature and can be used with any machine in the market.

TENS has proven to be the most frequently used form of electro-analgesia, and is widely used for medication free pain relief. But most of the electrode pads available in the market today do not have the Premium technology adhesive as with SantaMedical pads. The quality of adhesive is the sole reason for efficiency and effectiveness in distribution of the charge throughout the skin and muscles.