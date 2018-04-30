In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market will Rise to US$ 837 Million by the End of 2022

The global in vitro diagnostics quality control market report provides a complete overview of the global market, covering the growth trajectory exhibited by the market in recent years and the key factors responsible for it, the current position of the in vitro diagnostics quality control market with respect to the various factors that affect its growth, and the likely growth prospects of various components of the global in vitro diagnostics quality control market over the 2017-2022 forecast period. The report analyzes the 2012-2017 growth figures of the global in vitro diagnostics quality control market in order to provide readers with a clear picture of the market’s historical growth trajectory and the major factors responsible for its growth prospects. A detailed factbank describing the global in vitro diagnostics quality control market’s 2016 position is provided in the report, illuminating readers on the current position of several components of the market.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global in vitro diagnostics quality control market is likely to be valued at US$710.8 mn by the end of 2017 and further rise to US$837 mn by the end of 2022. The in vitro diagnostics quality control market is likely to exhibit a steady 3.3% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

The key drivers and restraints affecting the global in vitro diagnostics quality control market are assessed in detail in the report in order to provide readers with a clear picture of how they are affecting the market. The qualitative as well as quantitative impact of the key drivers is assessed in the report to this end. The report also includes a detailed summary of the in vitro diagnostics quality control market’s most important restraints, which can help acquaint readers with the factors likely to disturb their operations in the in vitro diagnostics quality control market in the coming years.

The segmentation of the global in vitro diagnostics quality control market is described in detail in the report in order to familiarize readers with the granular structure of the market. The historical performance of the segments of the in vitro diagnostics quality control market from 2012 to 2017 is assessed in the report to provide pointers as to the likely growth trajectory of the components between 2017 and 2022. Description of the past and present hierarchy of the in vitro diagnostics quality control market thus helps readers assess the trends likely to dominate the market’s growth trajectory in the coming years.

The report segments the global in vitro diagnostics quality control market by product type into whole blood based controls, serum/plasma based controls, urine based controls, data management solutions, quality assurance services, and others. By end use, the global in vitro diagnostics quality control market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, research and academic institutes, and others. Key applications of the in vitro diagnostics quality control market studied in the report include immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, hematology, molecular diagnostics, microbiology, and others. To understand the geographical hierarchy of the global in vitro diagnostics quality control market, the report studies the market’s performance in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Japan, and Asia Pacific except Japan.

The competitive environment in the global in vitro diagnostics quality control market is studied in the report to provide conclusions regarding the major factors shaping the competitive dynamics in the market. Leading players in the in vitro diagnostics quality control market are profiled in the report to obtain actionable insight into strategies that have enabled sustained success in the market. Key players in the global in vitro diagnostics quality control market include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Helena Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Roche Diagnostics, Seracare Life Sciences Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Sun Diagnostics LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sysmex Corporation, and Quantimetrix Corporation.

