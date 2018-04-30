Global Telescopic Masts Market Set for Rapid High And Trend, by 2018 – 2028

A telescopic mast is a telescopic type pyramid-shaped structure above the rig floor. Telescopic masts come under multi-sectional designs in which upper sections are extended and retracted in a controlled prearranged sequence. Telescopic masts can help in the unmanned and harshest locations in the installation of certain instruments like self-operating and remote operating cameras, anemometers, microphones, meteorological instruments and environmental sensors. In order to properly safeguard a cellular network from challenges such as natural disasters, man-made accidents etc., and one must fully understand their impact. Telescopic masts serve as the overall solution for cellular antennas via a temporary platform. Public events, where thousands of people gather, can overwhelm the limited cellular network infrastructure designed for the permanent solution for the area. Aforementioned reasons proliferate the demand and augment the rate of manufacturing of telescopic masts across the globe.

Telescopic masts are used primarily in setting up short-term radio networks for reporting the key news events and for momentary communications requirement in emergencies. Additionally, telescopic masts find their applications in tactical military networks for reconnaissance owing to various characteristics offered by the product. Moreover, telescopic masts are also utilized in mobile lighting, flag mast, fire-fighting equipment, and golf fields. The global telescopes masts market is highly fragmented and flooded with thousands of regional players.

Market Dynamics

In the foreseeable future, the growth rate of telescopic masts is likely to be more for pneumatic ones than mechanical ones. Ease of operation, transportation, and quick deployment are the chief differentiators of pneumatic masts when compared to other types. Rapid growth and use of amateur radio telecommunications are expected to create massive expansion in the number of telescopic masts. Increasing availability of municipal budgets from the governments which contribute to the development of fire trucks. Consequently, demand perspective in various applications strengthens the global telescopic masts market.

The companies continuously strive to develop the lightweight telescopic masts in order to meet the most demanding requirements of mobile communication systems. In military applications, the demand for telescopic masts is highly dependent on the country’s budget allocation. Defense budget systems will tend to be driven by various macroeconomic factors such as the state of the economy, and global security tension. Growing need for accurate weather predictions and forecasting in order to carry out onshore operations is expected to contribute to the demand growth of telescopic masts. High telescopic masts contain many telescoping sections which make them heavier, causing the telescopic mast not to be operated rapidly and accurately under all conditions. Further, meteorological telescopic masts are often permanent, necessitating several people with appropriate training for installation. However, meteorological masts are commercially available but are costly and their large sizes male them costly to transport. Subsequently, the anticipation of the subdued growth rate in telescopic masts market for the aforementioned application.

Market Segmentation

Global telescopic masts market can be segmented on the basis of operation, installation, material, height, load, applications and regions.

On the basis of operation, global telescopic masts market can be segmented as

Manually Operated (Push-up)

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

On the basis of installation, global telescopic masts market can be segmented as

Trailer based

On-ground

On the basis of material, global telescopic masts market can be segmented as

Composite Materials (Carbon fiber and Glass Fiber)

Aluminum

On the basis of height, global telescopic masts market can be segmented as

Up to 12 m

12 m to 30 m

More than 30 m

On the basis of load, global telescopic masts market can be segmented as

Light duty (up to 45 kg)

Medium duty (45 kg – 120 kg)

Heavy duty (above 120 Kg)

On the basis of applications, global telescopic masts market can be segmented as

Commercial

Military

Security

Municipal

Others

Key Participants

Example of some of the market participants in the global telescopic masts market discerned across the value chain include

Clark Masts Limited

Comrod Communication AS

Motion Technologies Pty Ltd

Fireco Srl

Carl C. A/S

The Will-Burt Company (Geroh)

YUASA Co., Ltd.

Cobham plc

South Midlands Communications Ltd

Telco Antennas Pty Ltd

Kadevi Industries Limited

