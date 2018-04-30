Get Mortgage Loans In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/ 2018: Residents of Killeen who dream of buying a home can take a mortgage loan to pave their way to homeownership. If you too are planning to get a home loan, then consider taking it from First Community Mortgage. They are full service mortgage lenders providing all the services under one roof.

Formed in 1988 as a division of First National Bank Texas, they aim at providing loans that meet the financial needs of borrowers. Their dedicated team guides the borrowers throughout the loan process. Also they assist people who are considering to buy their first home, getting their existing home refinanced or planning to buy an investment property. The experts are highly experienced and help their clients choose the best loan option as per their need and requirement.

Mortgage Loans Offered By Them

• Conventional loans – They are government backed securities and are ideal for people with a good credit score. Borrowers with stable income can apply for such loans to buy their primary and secondary residences.

• VA Loan – These loans are for veterans or active members of military. Guaranteed by U.S. Department Of Veterans Affair, these loans allow 100 % financing i.e. there is no down payment requirement.

• USDA Loans – They provide loans to people who wish to buy a home in rural area as a part of Single Family Housing Program under United States Department Of Agriculture (USDA). The primary benefit of these loans is that there is no down payment and such loans can also be used for refinancing eligible loans.

• FHA Loans – These loans are ideal for people who do not wish to shell out much to pay for down payment and have a high debt- to- income ratio. The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loan program is ideal for borrowers with low credit rating.

Why Choose Them

• Highly experienced team

• Low interest rates

• Customer centric services

• Myriad loan options

