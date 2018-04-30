Food Coating Ingredients Market has increased its sales having 6.9% CAGR forecast 2023

Market Definition:

Food coating ingredients are added to food products to add taste, texture, flavor, and also improve the appearance of the food product. Cocoa & chocolates, sugars & syrups, spices & seasonings, starches, hydrocolloids, fats & oils, crumbs, and flours are some of the commonly used food coating ingredients. They are applicable in various industries such as bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, sweet and savory snacks, beverages, and others. Moreover, they are available in different forms such as liquid, powder, granule, and chunks.

Market Scenario:

Food coating is gaining popularity in various industries for its attribute of adding taste, texture, and flavor to the food products. The major role of food coating is improvising the appearance of the food products, which is attracting a huge population boosting the growth of the market. Changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income, and change in consumption pattern are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of food coating ingredients market.

High inclination towards baked and confectionery products in developing countries is further boosting the growth of food coating ingredients market. The high content of fat and calories in food coating is restraining the growth of the market among the obese and diabetic population. However, introduction to sugar-free and natural coating products has paved an opportunity for the growth of the food coating ingredients market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global food coating ingredients market: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Agrana Beteiligungs Ag (Austria), Dohler Group SE (Germany), PGP International Inc. (U.S.), Tate & Lyle Plc. (U.K), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), and Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)

Key Findings:

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the food coating ingredients market. India and China are showing huge potentials for food coating ingredients market during the forecast period

Currently, the key players are making huge investments in innovation and expansion of their food coating ingredients business

Europe is dominating the food coating ingredients market followed by North America

Intended Audience:

Food coating ingredients manufacturers

Food & beverage manufacturers

Bakery industry

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesaler

Traders, importers, and exporters

Segments:

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into cocoa & chocolates, sugars & syrups, spices & seasonings, starches, hydrocolloids, fats & oils, crumbs, flours, and others. Among all, the cocoa & chocolate segment is dominating the market owing to the health benefits associated with its consumption. However, the sugars & syrups segment is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years owing to its wide range of use in various food products.

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into bakery, confectionery, dairy, frozen foods, RTE meals, snack and nutrition bar, and others. Among all, the bakery segment is dominating the market owing to the high use of food coating ingredients. Moreover, shifting inclination of the population in developed countries towards baked and confectionery products is driving the growth of the market. However, dairy and frozen desserts are likely to witness substantial growth over the estimated period.

Regional Analysis:

The global food coating ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among all the regions, Europe has the major market share and is dominating the global food coating ingredients market. Technological advancements and continuous innovations are one of the major factors driving the food coating ingredients market in Europe. In North America, the U.S. is prominent in consumption of food coating ingredients.

Asia Pacific is witnessing substantial growth over the forecast period owing to changing the lifestyle of the population in developing countries such as China and India. Moreover, increasing application of food coating ingredients in various food & beverage products is expected to boost the growth of the market in rest of the world. Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in the research & developments of the product for enhanced functionality.

