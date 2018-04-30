Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market to surge at a CAGR of 5.4% Between 2017 – 2025

This report on the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of various segments of global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market.

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is a traditional cardiopulmonary procedure that provides support during various types of cardiac and pulmonary surgical procedures. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system is used for the patient suffering from heart failure and lung failure. It acts as a cardiac and respiratory support. Effective oxygenation is obtained when oxygen and blood are running in opposite direction through a thin porous membrane. The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market has a huge scope during the forecast period. The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market can be segmented based on component type application, modality and region

Depending on the component type the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented into pumps, oxygenators, heat exchangers, saturation monitors and others (Bladders, Cannulas). The pumps segment includes two main sub-segments viz. roller pumps and centrifugal pumps. The oxygenators segment is projected to be a highly attractive segment of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to be expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Increasing number of emerging players operating in the market for oxygenator manufacturing is expected to fuel the segment growth.

Based on application the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is categorized into respiratory, cardiology and extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The cardiology segment is a rapid growing segment of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market. Based on modality the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is classified into, venoarterial, venovenous and arteriovenous. Venoarterial is a rapidly growing segment driven by rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disease globally as well as improving health care infrastructure in developing countries.

Geographically, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region.

