Adipic Acid Market Size Key Players, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors 2023

Adipic Acid Market 2018 research report added by Marketresearchfuture.com to its vast repository provides important statistics and analytical data to give a complete understanding of the market.

Adipic Acid Market Overview:-

The concrete bonding agent is a special purpose synthetic concrete admixture added into concrete to confer it certain significant characteristics, which are hard to find in the normal concrete mix. The concrete bonding agents commonly used to enhance the bonding between old and new concrete mix. It exhibits great resistance to corrosion and temperature tolerance. Most importantly the concrete bonding agent helps in increasing the shelf life of concretes as well as extends the durability of the infrastructures.

The concrete bonding agent enhances the lifespan of the concrete mix, which is already a part of the structure. This, in turn, adds value to the structure and makes it more affordable, sustainable, and economical at the same time. Therefore, the demand for the material is growing, which can improve the performance of concrete and increase the durability of a building which is need to be properly sealed in order to protect the same from the leakages during extreme weather conditions. The global concrete admixtures market is projected to grow at a considerable growth rate of nearly 6% to reach a double-digit billion dollar figure in coming years. This is expected to boost demand for the concrete bonding agent over the forecast period. Rapidly increasing urbanization, industrialization, and growing population has triggered the growth of construction activities around the world. In addition to this, the governments of emerging economies in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are heavily investing in developing their physical infrastructure to boost the growth of the country. Moreover, the major market players in the global concrete bonding agent market are investing nearly 3% of their annual revenue in development of the new innovative products to meet needs of the structure with changing climatic conditions.

Adipic Acid Market Regional Analysis:-There five major regions in which the global concrete bonding agent market is spanned across: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific region is growing at the highest rate due to dynamic economic development during the past decade, continuously growing construction industry, along with improving lifestyle of the people. Countries namely India, Japan, South Korea, and China are leading this regional concrete bonding agent market on account of increasing public investment in infrastructure development projects. North America is the second largest region in the global concrete bonding agent market, following the Asia Pacific. The U.S. is the major market in this region due to increasing demand for the product from increasing reconstruction activities in the country. The U.S. is one of the leading markets when it comes to the investment in the marine sector, which is anticipated to favor the concrete bonding agent market in this region. Europe is another substantial region in the global concrete bonding agent market. The U.K, Germany, France, and Italy are the significant contributors to the growth of this regional market. Latin America is gradually reviving from the recent political and economic turmoil and the Middle East & Africa holds a considerable growth potential with the significant presence and growth of the building construction industry in this region.

Adipic Acid Market Key Players:-

Some of the key players operating in the global concrete bonding agent market are Sika AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Fosroc, Inc. (U.K), Mapei S.P.A. (Italy), Saint-Gobain Weber (France), Dow Du Pont (U.S.), The Euclid Chemical Company (U.S.), The QUIKRETE Companies (U.S.), GCP Applied Technologies Inc (U.S.), and Lafargeholcim (Switzerland), among others.

Adipic Acid Market Segmentation:-

The global concrete bonding agent market has been segmented on the basis of agent, application, and region.

Based on the agent, the market is classified into cementitious latex based agent and epoxy based agent and others.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into repairing, decorative, construction, marine, flooring, and others.

Geographically, the market is across five major regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

